3 crashes in 4 days on 1 block underscore street dangers here

Sylvia Charbonneau has been lucky for the 15 years she has lived on the east side of 48th Street just north of Elliot Road.
While Ahwatukee residents for at least six years have complained of reckless motorists zooming along the 40 m.p.h. street at freeway speeds, Charbonneau said she hasn’t seen any around her.
Her luck ran out on Sept. 18.
Three days later, it ran out again.
And if you count what happened to her neighbor three doors down on Sept. 18, three accidents occurred at or near Charbonneau’s home in a four-day span last week.
While no one died or even sustained serious injuries in those three accidents, accumulated they further fueled Ahwatukee residents’ alarm over careless and often lawless motorists creating havoc on their roads.
Phoenix City Council earlier this month signed off on a plan to target millions of dollars to address an alarming increase in motor vehicle accidents – including fatal crashes.
But the “Road Safety Action Plan: Moving to Vision Zero” doesn’t pay much attention to Ahwatukee.
For example, of 42 intersections targeted for the first five years of the plan because they are part of what the city calls the “High Injury Network,” only one is in Ahwatukee – 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard. The next closest intersection included in that network is 48th Street and Baseline Road.
The data presented in the plan covers 2015-2019, so it doesn’t cover the alarming number of accidents at 17th Avenue and Liberty Lane – which City Council candidate Moses Sanchez of Ahwatukee discussed at an Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce election forum Sept. 13.
“We’ve had 15 accidents on that corner – more than 15 and one that was fatal – in less than a year,” Sanchez said. “When you call the City of Phoenix and you say ‘Hey, can we do something about this?’ You know what they say? They say, ‘The developer is building … out there. Don’t worry, they’ll put a stoplight out there.’ When you call the developer, the developer says the City of Phoenix is going to take care of it.”
“This is how city leaders have been treating Ahwatukee for years,” Sanchez continued. “I’ve been calling on them every time: ‘Can we get a stoplight? A stop sign? A roundabout? Anything?’ And it’s not just 17th Avenue and Liberty. It’s 17th Avenue and Chandler. It’s 48th Street and Ray. You go through all of our community, you can find speedsters….This is horrible. We need to fix that.”
Also not mentioned in the plan are west Ahwatukee residents’ frequent complaints about speeding along Chandler Boulevard, especially in Foothills Reserve/
Last week, a resident posted a photo of a pickup truck zipping along the turn lane on Chandler Boulevard.
Scary series of crashes
The first accident around Charbonneau’s house occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sept. 18, when a car slammed through the concrete wall of her neighbor two doors down and ended up in the backyard pool.
Less than eight hours later, around 12:45 p.m., Charbonneau was driving home when “I saw all these different cars – and then I saw a gaping hole in my back wall.”
After he had slammed through her wall, the 70-year-old driver – who was unlicensed and uninsured – tried walking away until neighbors stopped him.
Charbonneau had barely begun trying to figure out how she will pay the $1,000 deductible from her home insurance to cover an estimated $6,574.11 worth of damage to her wall when she got a phone call on Sept. 21.
A neighbor called to tell her the driver of a pickup truck punctured another part of her wall. She was told the driver fell asleep and lost control, though police took him into custody.
Though he was insured, Charbonneau still must cough up another $1,000 for the damage he caused while her home insurer fights with his insurance company to reimburse her out-of-pocket costs not only for repairing the wall, but also personal belongings and a shed. Debris landed in her pool and she had not yet found out if it damaged her pool.
Charbonneau is well aware of the numerous complaints that have been made about speeding motorists along 48th Street, though she added, “It just seems weird that there’ve been three accidents in four days.
“This is my opinion but I think it’s happening due to the construction on the (I-10) freeway. The way they’ve narrowed the lanes, people don’t want to hassle, so they take 48th Street as a shortcut. On the weekend, they’ve actually blocked off part of the freeway and they direct people to use 48th,” she said.
But complaints about 48th Street speeding long pre-date the massive I-10 Broadway Curve project.
During community meetings that were called “Tukee Talks” more than four years ago, speeding along 48th Street was consistently brought up.
During several sessions in 2017 and early 2018, officers from Phoenix Police Department’s South Mountain Precinct, which covers Ahwatukee, promised to beef up patrols.
Whether they did is unclear. The department discontinued Tukee Talks in August 2018.
Road safety plan
On Sept. 7, City Council unanimously approved the Street Transportation Department’s Road Safety Action Plan, which promised “a data-driven, decision-making process to identify and prioritize safety improvements with a ‘Five E’s’ approach – Evaluation, Education Engineering, Enforcement and Equity.”
It is allocating $10 million a year to implement the plan with a combination of city, local and federal funding.
The plan said that “unofficial data indicates that 231 people died on Phoenix streets in 2021, which is an increase of 25% from 2020.”
It also noted that as of July 31, 137 fatalities have occurred in Phoenix this year and that at that rate, 2022 will be an even deadlier year than 2021 – the deadliest for traffic fatalities in Phoenix’s history.
The plan aims for zero traffic deaths by 2050, starting with a 25% reduction in 2027 and a 65% cut by 2035.
Currently, the plan states, Phoenix
sees 83 crashes a day and a fatality every other day.
While City Council on Sept. 7 enthusiastically endorsed the plan, some residents and council members expressed some concerns.
“There’s still a sense of anxiety among the different groups that have been involved in road safety,” said Ryan Boyd of the Urban Phoenix Project, expressing concern that city officials would end up focusing all their attention on education and enforcement and little on infrastructure improvements to improve traffic safety in the city.
Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari noted that Phoenix now ranks third in the nation for traffic fatalities and said the safety plan’s planned spending means the city will be spending $5 per resident annually to save lives and reduce crashes.
But Councilman Carlos Garcia expressed concern about spending too much money and attention on traffic enforcement and said he wants the city to focus on engineering and equity.
That won’t be a problem, according to Street Transportation Director Kini Knudson, who said, “It will take a lot more coordination to work through the enforcement ones.”
Councilman Sal DiCiccio said the city needs to address “low hanging fruit” like improved lighting along blocks between street crossings, which he said might curb mid-block jaywalking accidents, and longer yellow lights for signals.
Knudson also noted that the High Injury Network is not a static document but rather captures data at intersections at one point in time and the city will continually gather data to “see where our worst areas are to make sure we’re investing our resources there.”
Several council members also expressed concern that enough attention wasn’t being paid by the Road Safety Action Plan to dangerous thoroughfares in their district.
To allay those concerns, Knudson said, “Even if they are not on the High Injury Network…it doesn’t mean we don’t have other programs within our department that are able to do roadway improvements or HAWK intersection improvements that aren’t necessarily related to the spending of the Road Safety Action Plan monies.”
And after the vote, Mayor Kate Gallego declared, “We are on the roadway to improvement. We’re going to work hard to make sure this is a great city for pedestrians, bicyclists, people who travel by car. I’m also hoping that with our timing, we will have a very safe Super Bowl coming up as well. So very exciting.”
