City studies whether longer yellow reduces red-light running

Phoenix and the University of Arizona are conducting a study aimed at answering what some city officials call a profoundly complex question:
Can adjusting the time that a traffic signal stays yellow reduce the thousands of incidents of red-light running that occur throughout the city on a daily basis?
Those incidents have proven costly in many ways, city Street Transportation officials told council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Planning Subcommittee Jan. 18 and in memos submitted to Council by the department and Deputy City Manager Mario Paniagua.
During a study of 12 Phoenix intersections between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, “a total of 144,795 RLR (red light running) incidents were observed,” they said.
Between 2014-20, red-light running crashes in Phoenix took 113 lives and injured 9,320 people. An Insurance Institute for Highway Safety report showed that in 2020 alone across the nation, red-light runners caused 928 deaths and 116,000 injuries to pedestrians, passengers and motorists.
Data so far derived from special sensors installed at 12 of the most dangerous intersections in Phoenix suggested that thousands of motorists couldn’t care less when a light is red.
During a 12-week period, 128,164 motorists ran a red light and of that total, 16,631 – or 11.49% – did so after the signal had turned green for traffic opposite from where those red-light runners should already have stopped. At one intersection alone, 433 motorists ran the red light, including 28 when the signalwas green for opposing traffic.
While red-light running is a frequent complaint in Ahwatukee, it’s unclear whether any intersection in the community is part of the study.
Street Transportation officials said they based their selection at least partly on the Maricopa Association of Governments’ list of the 100 most dangerous intersections in the county. The closest to Ahwatukee is the intersection of 48th Street and Baseline Road, which MAG ranks the 69th most dangerous.
But Street Transportation spokeswoman Heather Murphy said the intersections are being kept secret.
“None of us are privy to the locations because an important factor to evaluate is whether drivers eventually change their behavior after the timing change is made,” she said. “The locations will not be disclosed for that reason.”
In what is the first study of its kind by a city, Phoenix officials hope that behavior changes, but are candidly skeptical as well.
A signal typically cycles through all directions in two minutes, with 15 seconds for dedicated left and right turns and 45 seconds each for east-west and north-south through-traffic. Street Transportation Director Kini L.E. Knudson said a signal will stay red in all directions for a few seconds so that any left-turning traffic will clear an intersection.
Street Transportation Assistant Director Briiana Velez explained that currently, a light stays yellow for left-turning traffic for three seconds at all city intersections. The Institute of Transportation Engineers in 2020 suggested that time should be adjusted, ranging between 3.2 seconds for traffic in a 25 m.p.h.-zone to 5.2 seconds in a 50 m.p.h. zone.
The city wants to determine if adding those fractions of seconds will do any good.
Both he and some council members reiterated their skepticism during last week’s hearing, saying at the same time they are hopeful of getting results by the time the study is completed this spring.
“We all know human nature,” Knudson said. “The longer the cycle time, the longer someone may have to wait at a red light then the more frustration that person has and the more willingness that that person has to disregard the signal and run a red light.
“It gets somewhat more complicated than that,” he continued. “We’re not just talking about the timing of one signal light. We’re talking about the timing of 1,200 traffic signals across our 520-square-mile city. You are timing the signals as a system that works and coordinates together.”
Velez said the challenge is making intersections safer while “maintaining an acceptable level of operational efficiency.” She noted when it comes to adjusting yellow-light time, “part of the reason there is no broad consensus is the lack of field studies that have determined its actual effect on safety and efficiency.”
She said the study aims to further understand “the relationship between the signal timing changes and driver behavior” and whether the Institute of Transportation Engineers recommendations on extending yellow light length “can enhance the safety of signalized intersections and to evaluate potential efforts to reduce frequency of red-light running.”
Knudson said that his department is “concerned first and foremost about safety” but that “I’m agnostic at best when it comes to what the results of the studies are if it shows that we think that this has our safety impact to make our streets safer.
“It makes sense for us to consider and to do this,” he said, “but we want to be able to be judicious about that and use that engineering judgment to see whether this is going to have the impact we expect.”
He said adjusting the length of yellow lights will have other consequences: “Either you’re going to have to increase the signal length of the overall signal at that intersection, or you’re going to have to reduce the green light and both those have impacts on our traveling public.”
He also conceded, “Ultimately we can’t control behavior. If people get used to a change to the signal timing, and then they still don’t have a feeling there’s a consequence to the action of red light running, whether that be an accident or a ticket or something else like that, our concern is that that will not necessarily control the behavior that we’re trying to get out there.”
Councilwoman Laura Pastor wished him luck, stating, “We have to change that behavior and at the end of the day, it’s enforcement. And I don’t want to go to enforcement. I want to I want to go to do the right thing. This is how we operate. …It’s so complex.”
