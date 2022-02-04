The wildly popular Transportation Day – which has drawn thousands of excited children for two decades to God’s Garden Preschool in Ahwatukee – is back.
For the 21st year between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, kids can sit in firetrucks, cranes and other vehicles on the campus of Horizon Presbyterian Church, 1401 E. Liberty Lane, during the free, school-sponsored event.
Event coordinator and God’s Garden Preschool parent Taylor Joy Ake said organizers were unsure the 21st Annual Transportation Day could even be possible.
“We debated whether we thought we could pull it off, but we knew preserving and carrying on the tradition of this really special community event was important, even if that meant the event looked a little different,” said Ake, who is in her third year coordinating Transportation Day.
“I have such an incredible team who have worked so hard through the challenges of planning an event during the pandemic, all the while parenting during a pandemic,” said Ake, a mother of three daughters who attend God’s Garden.
Although it will look “a little different” this year because of the group’s pandemic pivot, the changes are few.
“As coordinator, the biggest changes have been navigating the planning of an event months out when things can, and will, change almost weekly with the pandemic,” explained Ake.
“We have scaled back. We have fewer vendors and raffle baskets, but we’ve maintained our focus on the vehicles and the Fun Zone – the real reason and excitement of the event.”
Fortunately for attendees who find jockeying for parking on Liberty Lane frustrating, Transportation Day shuttles will once again run from Kyrene de la Sierra and the Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA parking lots, located just down the street at 1122 and 1030 E. Liberty Lane, respectively.
Sarah Briscoe, mother of two God’s Garden preschool students, is committee chairperson in charge of both the raffle baskets and the food truck area.
“We’ve done a total switch up on how we do raffle baskets this year,” she said. “Instead of having a large number of baskets, we have decided to do eight really big family package baskets,” she said.
The baskets will include local zoo and aquarium memberships, family fun day packages, and several overnight staycations including a night at Great Wolf Lodge and a getaway to a Flagstaff cabin.
Briscoe said raffle baskets will be displayed outside this year instead of the church’s community room, where crowds were packed to inspect more than 100 baskets.
As was the case in 2020, Transportation Day comes early in February rather than risk warmer temperatures later in the month.
Briscoe, who has a son and daughter attending God’s Garden, said there will be plenty of food choices to augment the day.
“This year we’re going to have many more food truck options, so bring your family and see all the amazing vehicles and live entertainment and enjoy a nice lunch outside,” Briscoe said.
“Our family has been a part of Transportation Day for a few years, and my kiddos, who are 3 and 5, absolutely love this event and we’re so excited to bring it back to the community.”
Most raffle items were donated by local businesses or residents, though some were purchased by contributions made by the God’s Garden Community. Live entertainment will be provided by the Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre, Dance Studio 111 and Mountainside Martial Arts, among others.
The highlight of Transportation Day for the legion of youngsters, of course, is the array of various forms of transportation they can fully discover by climbing on or aboard many vehicles, beginning with the highly-anticipated arrival of the Air Evac Service’s Airbus AS-350, scheduled for set-down at 10:30 a.m.
The opening time for the 21st Annual Transportation Day was moved from 9 to 10 a.m., a decision Ake said has already elicited positive comments from parents who have children involved in early Saturday morning activities.
Allysa Patterson, vehicle coordinator
for Transportation Day, has rounded up 45 vehicles.
“We have tons of emergency vehicles this year, including an armored SWAT-style truck, undercover police cars, two ambulances, a firetruck, and of course the Air Evac helicopter,” said Patterson, a substitute teacher and the mother of 4-year-old God’s Garden student Nixon Patterson.
“The helicopter lands on the school grounds and allows kids to get a close-up view of the interior. In addition to the helicopter, biplanes will fly over the crowd during the event,” she added.
“Other fascinating vehicles that will be featured are a garbage truck, a wakeboarding boat, a mail truck, motorcycles, a heavy tow truck, several off-roading vehicles, and various construction trucks.”
Patterson said organizers are “so thrilled to bring such a wide variety of vehicles to Transportation Day this year, especially after having to cancel it last year.
“We want to renew this fun, family tradition with a spectacular array of exciting modes of transportation for our kids and their families to explore.”
A biplane fly-over between 11-11:30 a.m. consists of vintage planes owned by members of Lafayette Escadrille d’Arizona based at Mesa’s Falcon Field.
Ake said recruiting the vehicles proved challenging in the time of COVID.
“It’s been difficult mainly to get people to commit,” she said. “But we went into this with realistic expectations based on how unpredictable things are right now, and Allysa was so persistent that we’ve been able to get a lot of the same vehicles and some new ones, too.”
Rachel Evans, who is in charge of vendors this year, said at least 20 are expected.
“We’ve had vendors inside and out in the past but this year we are keeping the entire event outside. With COVID, we want families to feel as comfortable as possible with the event,” she said.
“We did cut back on how many vendors were needed. So many companies weren’t able to participate this year because of staffing, but we’re excited with the vendors that are coming and know we’ll be back in the swing of it for next year,” said Evans, whose 3-year-old daughter Libby attends God’s Garden, as did her brother Alexander, age 7.
Hand-washing stations and various hand sanitizer dispenser areas will be available. Masks are encouraged in enclosed spaces, but not required outside while on campus.
“We’re counting on people also taking their own precautions, doing what
they feel is necessary for their family’s health and well-being,” said Ake, who is in her third and final year as the event coordinator.
“It is my final year because my youngest will be graduating this spring,” said Ake. “I’ve had the honor and privilege of watching all three of my daughters – Emerson, Campbell and now Palmer – grow up through God’s Garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.