Lawsuit pits Ahwatukee HOA against its parent

Battle lines have formed in Maricopa County Superior Court between a homeowners association and a related sub-association in far west Ahwatukee.
The lawsuit filed by the Foothills Reserve Parcels A-1 & A-2 Owners Sub-Association against the Foothills Reserve Master Owners Association partly involves allegations of improper and unauthorized expenditures from a $6.5 million partial settlement the parent group won from the Arizona Department Transportation.
Although the suit does not specify the amount of money spent so far, it contends some of the “unfair and unreasonable” expenditures have benefitted the other two parcels in Foothills Reserve with road maintenance and repairs the two other parcels don’t receive.
It also accuses the master association of paying for street repairs and maintenance that it “is not required to maintain or repair” on “property owned by the Arizona Department of Transportation and possibly the City of Phoenix.”
The ADOT property is not identified; the city property apparently includes Chandler Boulevard and Shaughnessy Road, the main arteries in Foothills Reserve.
The suit also alleges the master association spent an unspecified amount of the ADOT settlement “to pay unnecessary bonuses to employees of its management company and to make unspecified donations.”
The company, Vision Community Management, is not a defendant in the suit.
The suit also alleges that homeowners in Parcels A-1 and A-2 have been assessed the entire cost of maintenance and repairs for common areas even though the entire community benefits from them.
The nonprofit master association has asked Judge Peter Thompson to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming the sub-association “lacks standing to bring its claims against” it.
Thompson presided in the master association’s suit against ADOT over homeowners’ easement rights to common areas the agency acquired to build the freeway.
He awarded the association $18 million after rejecting ADOT’s claim that it could not be held liable for “proximity damages” diminished the value of Foothills Reserve homes. Those damages included “noise, pollution, loss of view, and unsightliness caused by the freeway.”
ADOT settled the case, paying $6.5 million to the master association.
In its motion to dismiss the sub-association’s lawsuit, the master association says that it was required by state law to keep the ADOT funds rather than distribute them to homeowners because “distributing these proceeds would put the master association’s nonprofit status at risk.”
Its dismissal request attacks the entire framework of the sub-association’s litigation, saying it "lacks the power to act in the manner alleged in each case."
It also contends that the sub-association's only legal remedy is an injunction, which it noted the sub-association is not seeking. Rather, it notes, "the only claims pled against the Master Association are for declaratory judgment and monetary breach of contract/ breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing damages."
It also states money spent for patrols is permissable “if such patrols are for the common good and benefit of” all Foothills Reserve homeowners.
“The Master Association is specifically authorized to maintain land not strictly within the boundaries of Master Association owned land and provide for public services as long as such maintenance or public service is for the common good and benefit of the Master Association members and residents,” the defendant's dismissal request states.
“Plaintiff has failed to plead as to how the Master Association was not authorized to make such expenditures or that such expenditures were not for the common good and benefit of the Master Association members and residents.”
It also claims the sub-association has provided no proof that its homeowner-members authorized the litigation.
The sub-association rejected those arguments in a motion filed June 23, accusing the master association of creating a “straw man” by stating the board members were being accused of breaching their duties.
“Of course, the complaint did not name any individual directors, nor did it make any allegations against them,” the sub-association countered.
It also rejects the master association’s claim that it is being sued for actions over which it had no power. It noted its suit is based on a "claim of breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing that are part of the master declaration that governs the parent HOA.
Addressing the isue of maintaining state and city property, the sub-association also says, “The defendant neglects to inform the court that the defendant’s right to maintain city property is limited."
It also reiterated its contention that while favoring homeowners in the other two parcels, the master association is ignoring “roughly 10-year-old storm damage and rebuilding flood-damaged trails” within the sub-association’s boundaries.
The lawsuit is the latest controversy to roil the community of about 600 homes that was born in 2002 and largely completed by 2008, according to neighborhoods.com. With a median sale price of $640,000, homes range in price from $689,000 to $1.2 million.
Earlier this year, Foothills Reserve homeowners were split on whether the master association should spend $1.3 million on a park and playground.
Some opponents of that project wanted instead to pay the cost of making Foothills Reserve a fully gated community.
People on both sides of the debate traded allegations of unfair and misleading statements on social media before the matter was resolved in a community vote in April with 183 members voting in favor of the park and 80 against.
The master association immediately posted a message to homeowners, stating “Your Architectural Committee is excited to begin work to make this community improvement a reality in days ahead.”
One homeowner complained about the lack of options in the vote, criticizing “this ‘all in’ approach.”
“My biggest concern is with the splash pad,” the homeowner posted. “SO MANY concerns about this…environmental (we are in an unprecedented water crisis and there is absolutely no reason to add to this)…hygienic – I honestly see this as being a huge draw for our many dog lovers in the community…dog waste and toddlers - ewwww. Cleanliness…see previous concern. This will be recycled water.”
Still the homeowner opted to vote for the park “with the very large hope that the committee is willing to adapt to concerns voiced and make changes as necessary.”
Reflecting the tenor of the debate, that homeowner also advised neighbors “be kind to each other.
“Emotions run high but we are all still neighbors in an amazingly beautiful community. A few people posting wild and unfounded allegations of impropriety, fabricated numbers, and false statements about neighbors and their intentions caused me to be less than neighborly. I apologize for getting sucked into that, and for being less than neighborly in my recent post."
Another homeowner advised prior to the vote, “You will have to judge for yourself if there really is a well-organized conspiracy to ruin our community by adding a park to land collectively owned by all 589 Foothills Reserve member/owners.
“I agree with those in opposition on one thing, homeowners should not sit this one out. It took three years to get to this point, if this referendum does not pass, it is unlikely to be revisited for years, if ever.”
