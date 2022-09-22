District 6 council candidates discuss their priorities

All eight candidates for Phoenix City Council District 6 came together in Ahwatukee Sept. 13 to outline their case with voters for representing the community and a few other city neighborhoods when incumbent Sal DiCiccio vacates the seat because of term limits.
In a forum sponsored by the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce, Salt River Project and the Ahwatukee Foothills News, the candidates at times tossed a few barbs against some of their competitors, Mayor Kate Gallego and the current city council and even golf course owner Wilson Gee.
But for the most part, they focused on city problems generally and some Ahwatukee issues specifically – notably inadequate police patrols and fire protection in Ahwatukee – as well as their qualifications for voters’ consideration Nov. 8 and a possible runoff between the top two vote-getters next March.
The candidates included Harry Curtin, who describes himself as a businessman and whose tardiness in paying three years of federal income taxes totaling more than $300,000 and state income taxes totaling $12,000 garnered media attention last month; Ahwatukee resident and businessowner Joan Greene; Mark Moeremans, senior vice president of entrepreneurship and venture development with the Arizona Commerce Authority; Kevin Robinson, a former Phoenix assistant police chief whose residency in Ahwatukee was unsuccessfully challenged; Moses Sanchez, a long-time Ahwatukee resident, Navy veteran and community leader; Juan Schoville, at 24 the youngest candidate and a security guard at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; Sam Stone, DiCiccio’s former chief of staff and a political consultant; and Kellen Wilson, a labor leader in the food service industry.
In both their opening and closing remarks, the candidates sought to carve out their experience and qualifications for council.
Curtin portrayed himself as an “entrepreneur all my life, solving problems” who is also “a futurist but I’m also old school.” He said the city “has good bones” and as someone “who’s socially libertarian and economically center-left” he could draw people from both parties” and “definitely be the peacemaker between both factions on city council.”
Noting her grandmother was the second female to ever serve on Phoenix City Council, Greene promised to provide “a strong voice on the council” who would ensure “that your priorities are no longer ignored” and said those priorities included “a safe city with strong public services” and a “city that protects our air, land, water and wildlife.”
Moeremans said, “Phoenix is changing rapidly” and that “if we don’t start acting on those challenges today, the future is uncertain and that’s why we need to act with urgency” on issues that include safe streets, “interesting retail and restaurant opportunities, housing affordability.”
Robinson called attention to his more than 36 years on the Phoenix police force who started at the South Mountain Precinct in 1987 and said working with various groups and city departments as Ahwatukee developed gave him experience in developing partnerships “to ensure that we have the things that make us a community.”
Sanchez said he is committed to
“servant leadership” and stressed his 26 years as a combat veteran, his four years as president of the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club and four years on the Tempe Union Governing Board and said “our next city council member must come from this community and has to be willing to fight for this community” and promised
“accessibility, transparency and accountability.”
Schoville noted he is an ordained minister and an independent and said, “District 6 needs an anti-establishment globalist voice who will address major problems such as homelessness, and our emergency services being underfunded.”
Stone – who at one point listed Gee and the his golf courses as one of the three major problems confronting Ahwatukee – vowed to attack the insider politics, stating that he intends to be “the loudmouth who takes (an) issue to the public and brings attention to it because most of what the City of Phoenix does happens in the dark.”
As a mother of two, Wilson said she wants to “work to ensure that quality of life that we all moved here for” and that “my mission is to really understand the needs of the community and think about the future of my children and what our community looks like, what education looks like, what opportunity looks like.”
The questions to the audience – culled from Chamber members and AFN readers – focused on challenges to Ahwatukee’s quality of life, its small business community and their qualifications and experience.
But the erosion of affordable housing also came up several times on a day when new federal government data was released that showed runaway inflation had given Phoenix the highest rate of inflation – 13% – in the country.
“Residents here in Ahwatukee are paying what was $1,100 a month for rent a year ago $2,100 a month for a single bedroom,” Moeremans said. “We cannot have a functioning community that people don’t have a place to live in.”
While Moeremans noted that he has spent time familiarizing himself with Ahwatukee, Greene and Sanchez repeatedly called attention to their deep roots in Ahwatukee as residents and business owners while Stone stressed his familiarity with the community through his work as DiCiccio’s chief of staff.
“I know exactly what’s happening here,” Greene said of Ahwatukee, “and I’m getting input from all my neighbors.” She said public safety and response times were particular critical issues and noted that response times have doubled for the city fire department from four minutes to eight.
Sanchez said, “District public safety and infrastructure are two key priorities” and that “our first responders are understaffed and under-supported.”
“We desperately need another fire station here,” he said, attacking the city’s executive committee that’s deciding what should be funded with the $500 million bond issue that will be put on the ballot next year. He noted a fire station had the fourth highest priority initially and it has since been taken out.
Ironically, city firefighters the next day made an impassioned plea for much of that bond issue to be devoted to upgraded city fire facilities.
“Our community is often pushed to the back of the line and ignored by city leaders,” Sanchez said. “This happens over and over again. If you ask the fire, they’ll tell you that our average response time is 11 minutes and in parts of Ahwatukee, like west Ahwatukee, you can wait 20 to 40 minutes for first responders to arrive while across the country the average time standard is five minutes.
“When it comes to infrastructure, we desperately need to finish our parks, and improve our streets and our roads, whether it’s streetlights, whether it’s stoplights, stop signs around the back – I’ll take anything that will help alleviate the car wrecks that we have in our community. This is a problem that city leaders have ignored, we continuously get ignored by City Hall.”
Curtin said the problem with public safety in Phoenix is recruiting and that “we also need to provide a place that they want to come to and feel like they’re respected and have the support they need.”
While several candidates said the
current council was dominated by members who undercut police, Stone criticized the other District 6 candidates for offering “a ton of platitudes and not a lot of details about how they’re going to do these things.”
He claimed the city has already projected maximum tax increases for the next nine years “just to meet the current obligations” and likened city practices to those of the Pentagon.
“It shouldn’t cost $7.99 to buy a four-pack of pens at City Hall but it does,” Stone said. “I’ve spent years at the City of Phoenix trying to find ways to free up money so that we can deliver more of our services.”
Robinson – who has strong endorsements by the city’s Democrat establishment – avoided criticizing its leaders. He acknowledged that earlier that day, Phoenix Police officials had told council the department had 800 empty patrol positions – though they also said they were optimistic about current recruitment successes.
“It’s an unprecedented number of police officers,” Robinson said. “They’re having to make adjustments and I have faith they will do so and make up the difference for us.”
Asked how they would help the business community, several candidates cited over-burdensome city regulations.
“How many local businesses did we have during the pandemic that went away because the city overburdened all sorts of rules and laws on our small businesses?” Sanchez asked. “However, the big box stores, they got to stay. The city likes to pick winners and losers. And unfortunately, the winners for them are the big businesses and the big developers, but the small businesses get stuck with the bill.”
Schoville said, “We gotta cut the red tape, lower taxes, tax incentives and also maintain the business-community relationships” while Stone noted that “Phoenix has the highest permitting process and highest inspection process in the Valley and we have the longest times for the services.”
Moeremans cited his work in helping small businesses by leading programs that provided state grants and technical training while Greene noted that she
has been a small business owner for over 35 years.
She also assailed the city permitting process and other city agencies that impacted business but suggested it was a matter of quality of staff, stating “we need to bring in quality people who are not going to leave” because they find higher-paying jobs in the private sector.
