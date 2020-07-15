The new owners of Club West’s former golf course don’t expect to complete a proposal for the site until late this year and will spend the next few months soliciting ideas from homeowners on what they’d like to see there.
“We’ve worked with an architect to see what can be done with the land and develop a framework for what a park would look like and discuss the number of ways to remediate the land,” said Matt Shearer, one of three partners in Community Land Solutions.
“The big issue right now is that any plan has to go through a long process of working with the community,” he said. “So right now, we’re trying to set up a mechanism to get opinions and suggestions from the community – and getting information out to them as well – so that we have a framework.”
“It’s going to be open space for use by the community,” Shearer continued, “but is it going to have viewpoints? Is it going to have a dog park included? That’s what we’re working on. …We’ve got an advisory group together. We’re in the early stages of that, getting ideas from them. And we’re setting up a way for the community at large to interact with the advisory group – and therefore ourselves – so that we can take all the knowledge out there.”
But Shearer and CLS spokesman Jason Rose, said “there’s a cost associated” ultimately with any plan and “that gets back to the new homes issue.”
Meanwhile, the Club West Conservancy, which is opposed to the construction of any homes on the site, released a survey of more than 800 of Club West’s 2,700 homeowners that suggested CLS has its work cut out for it with any plan for homes on the course.
Of those who responded to the survey, the Conservancy stated, 82 percent said it would be “unethical” to build houses behind golf course lots and that 81 percent “would prefer to keep the land just ‘as is’ rather than having houses” built on the site.
Of those who responded to the survey, the group said, 27 percent have houses on the course and 73 percent live elsewhere in Club West. It added the survey was set up so that only one response from any single address was counted.
The overall results showed 77 percent wanted a golf course back but 75 percent felt that was an unrealistic hope, the Conservancy said, adding that respondents split evenly on a golf course versus a park.
The Conservancy last week dropped its request for a temporary restraining order against the Club West Association board of directors that the board claims would have effectively stopped it from even discussing a plan with CLS.
There is an Oct. 1 hearing on a request for an injunction to prevent any homeowner vote on a plan pending a trial next February on the Conservancy’s suit against the board.
At issue in the lawsuit is whether any plan for the course can be implemented with the approval of less than 75 percent of all homeowners.
Shearer expressed frustration with the legal battle, but said, “I don’t see it stopping us from putting a plan together.”
“We’re concerned that the ability of the community to hear our proposal and vote on it is being blocked and it’s difficult for me to understand,” he said.
“I understand if people wanted to look at an idea and say ‘I don’t like this,’ ‘I don’t like this element.’ But to prevent the idea from being disseminated to the public and also vote on it – that’s concerning to me,” he added.
“I hope that if we put together a really killer plan – which we intend to do – we can put it on our website,” Shearer said. “Nothing can stop us there.”
He also took a swipe at the Conservancy, stating, “Unfortunately, the majority of their activity and research and reports and fundraising is not directed at a solution but kind of directed at preventing us from planning and blocking any homeowners’ ability to view it and vote on it.”
Rose added, “There’s not some grand conspiracy by a bunch of well-intentioned volunteers on an HOA board and a new ownership group.
“You can’t have a more transparent process than what’s going to take place here,” he continued. “You have to start somewhere with a plan, then you get input and then ultimately put it to a vote.”
“There’s no intention other than they put forward a good plan, get feedback and let people vote on that up or down,” Rose said.
Shearer said that while CLS is powerless to affect the outcome of the current litigation, he’s banking partly on the possibility that most residents will ultimately like the proposal – even if it will necessarily include new homes.
Right now, he said, he and his partners are too early in their planning to even think of how many homes would be needed to pay for whatever proposal CLS comes up with.
Rose said there are examples around the Valley and elsewhere of junked golf courses that gave way to homes and green space that enhanced property values and quality of life in those communities.
But he also said that ultimately “it becomes kind of a community calculus to figure out how this all works together.”
Once CLS has a conceptual plan for the site, he explained, “then you start doing the math.”
The math includes, Rose added, “here’s where homes may go – they’re the least intrusive to homeowners. And what is the yield on that? Does that make financial sense? Who’s going to pay for maintenance? How does that all work?”
But Shearer said that making those kinds of calculations is a long way off.
“We’d like to see something get done by Nov. 1 – not done as in starting to build a park or anything, but some kind of rounded-out proposal,” he said, adding that the date “is our internal goal.”
He said the advisory group “is not only working on a proposal” but would also be addressing issues like why reviving the golf course is not a possibility.
And even after a proposal is presented to the HOA board and the community at large, Shearer said, “we most definitely will take more suggestions and ideas” before CLS presents a final proposal that the board could then ratify for a homeowners’ vote.
“We’re all for a democratic process and we know that there’s a long way to go and you have to really put something out there that is a benefit to the community in order to get the community behind them,” Shearer said. “That’s all we’re trying to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.