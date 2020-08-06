Arizona should add more than 511,000 jobs by the end of 2028 compared with 2018 – assuming no major economic disruptions, people keep moving here and residents get older.
The projections by the state Office of Economic Opportunity means a 16.8 percent in the number of people working over that period, an average of 1.6 percent a year. That compares with just a 5.2 percent increase nationally over the same period, or just 0.5 percent.
Maricopa County is projected to biggest growth in the state over that time – 1.9 percent for an additional 434,486 new jobs. Yavapai would see the second greatest growth at 1.8 percent, or 13,505 jobs. Pinal County is projected to see a 1 percent growth and add 6,984 jobs while Pima County and Tucson are projected to see a .7 percent growth and add 29,293 jobs.
Leading that growth is health services.
Put simply, an aging population will mean a higher percentage of Arizonans who become eligible for Medicare, according to Doug Walls, the agency’s research administrator.
A lot of this is going to be driven by people moving to Arizona after years of what amounted to stagnation during the last recession.
Walls figures that the net population change from migration to Arizona will far outstrip natural growth – meaning births minus deaths.
That, in turn, will fuel demand for housing, with projections of the construction industry growing by 1.9 percent a year through 2028.
Walls figures Arizona will add another 176,000 healthcare jobs through 2028, an annualized rate that translates out to 3.7 percent, far faster than population growth itself.
He points out that the number of people who turn 65 is expected to peak in 2023.
“They do consume more health care services,’’ Walls said, saying that nearly half of one-time medical expenditures occur once people turn 65.
“Those are trends that can’t be ignored,’’ he said.
Walls said that growth is unlikely to translate into more people working at retail outlets. Instead, he anticipates a continuing increase in the shift to online purchases, with the growth coming in this sector at the expense of more traditional brick-and-mortar retailers.
For example, Walls projects that employment at stores that sell clothing and accessories will actually shrink by 1.6 percent a year over the next decade. Electronics and appliance stores will see a 2.5 percent average annual decline in workers, with a 2.6 percent in the category that encompasses shops that sell sporting goods, hobby supplies, books and music.
The winners?
Look for a 6.4 percent average annual growth in employment in warehousing and storage, much of this being the fulfillment centers for online retailers. And the number of people employed as couriers, including delivery drivers, will go up an average of 5.2 percent annually.
Overall construction employment is expected to increase by about 1.9 percent a year.
The state’s leisure and hospitality industry will add about 39,000 jobs over the next decade – a growth rate of just 1.1 percent annually.
Walls said he can’t predict what might happen if there is not a COVID-19 vaccine and the pandemic continues to impair economic growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.