Each year at summer’s end, Ahwatukee resale business Kid to Kid hosts a combined anniversary party and Customer Appreciation Day with a luau theme.
This year, COVID-19 has necessitated a few changes to their festivities – but celebrating 15 years and their faithful and growing customer base is still on tap.
Ceding to the pandemic’s social distancing rules meant the one-day blow-out event is now expanded to three days this weekend, Aug. 28-30.
RSVPs are suggested, so there’s plenty of breathing room.
Owners Brenda Spezzacatena, her husband Jon and her mother Molly Varner are more than thrilled to have the opportunity this year to celebrate because when COVID-19 struck, Kid to Kid and their Uptown Cheapskates store in Chandler were shuttered.
“We were closed for about five weeks starting in mid-March, but we did what we could to help out,” said Brenda.
“We posted items on social media, let people pay by phone and then pick up their purchases at the store,” she said.
“We wore gloves and masks and placed their bagged purchases in the trunk of their cars. We sold a lot more toys than clothes because people were quarantined.”
During the quarantine, Kid to Kid Ahwatukee also opened an online store –shopkidtokidahwatukee.com – which is still available for those uncomfortable with in-store visits, but Spezzacatena said they knew they would remain a brick-and-mortar business because they enjoy interacting with their customers.
Kid to Kid reopened at 4940 E. Ray Road, Ahwatukee, in June.
Marking 15 years in business is an emotional subject for Spezzacatena as she sees how even a pandemic couldn’t stop their dream that began when the family decided to open the children’s resale store in Ahwatukee.
It is a dream that now includes the Spezzacatena’s two children as well. Her daughter Rebekah Ciardella, 25, manages Uptown Cheapskate and son Nick, 27, when not studying to be a fire investigator, also works in the stores.
Both Horizon Honors alum and graduates of Valley Christian High School, the pair had their first work experience at Kid to Kid.
In 2005, Kid to Kid Ahwatukee opened in a 2400-square-foot storefront at 5030 E. Ray Road – across the street from their current 6,000-square-foot store they moved into in 2015.
“We outgrew our first store quickly and took over the business next door, knocking out the wall to make it 4,000 square foot,” Brenda explained.
“Last year we had our biggest year ever – most sales and most buys and even more customers. I don’t think we’ll beat that this year,” she said ruefully.
“But we’ve been in this community 15 years and we have a lot of regulars and new people, and I have to brag that I think a big reason is because we have great customer service.”
Brenda worked in retail and resale for many years, including a stint with Kid to Kid Scottsdale. When her stepfather was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, the family urged Varner to move to Ahwatukee from Tucson and open the business together.
She lives less than a mile from the family. Her husband, Wally Varner, passed away in 2009.
Varner isn’t often found in either store, though like Jon, she steps in when needed. Since the beginning, she’s used her accounting background to serve the family business.
Jon, a local fire captain and independent fire inspector, focuses on the IT side of the business and steps in where needed at both stores.
It was while Brenda was working at Kid to Kid Scottsdale, the iconic children’s retail clothing franchise founded in 1992, that a long-held idea to own her own resale store found the answer.
“I have a passion for resale,” she explained. “There’s something about getting in there and finding those special things that’s always appealed to me. Raising my children, we never paid full price and the kids were always being complimented on their outfits.
“In fact, in Nick’s senior year, he was voted best dressed. I’d worked in retail and resale before and I had confidence in the Kid to Kid franchise concepts and I knew it could work for us.”
And for 15 years it has worked well for her, her family and the community as they flock to her upscale, trendy and organized Kid to Kid store for gently used and well-curated children’s clothing sizes 0 to 14, baby gear and nursery furniture, maternity clothes, children’s toys and more.
Presentation and organization make the store shoppable.
“It makes the shopping experience easier. Our customers are busy people, they’ve got kids, they often have a child along with them. We make sure everything has been colorized and sorted according to size and item,” she said.
“I never liked going in a store and having to dig through stuff to find something, and Kid to Kid is organized so that doesn’t happen.”
Another aspect of Kid to Kid is parents can cash in on items their kids have outgrown.
A staff buyer assesses the items while customers browse the store.
For items that are accepted – and nothing stained torn or out of style makes the cut – the customer is offered cash or an additional 20 percent in store credit.
Should the customer choose not to take the unaccepted items with them, Kid to Kid donates them. And when the owners hear of a local family struggling, they offer a voucher so they can shop for their children.
“We do things to help the community,” said Brenda, adding that when her husband learns of families who have lost all in house fires, they are offered a $100 per child voucher to help replace items.
In the time of COVID, the Kid to Kid Ahwatukee store and their employees take special precautions to keep customers safe.
“We try to stay on top of it. Our girls clean counters, doors, anything touched, every hour and of course we wear masks,” she said. “We’re selling masks for children and adults, most with cool patterns. They’re new, of course. I’m finding masks are becoming a fashion accessory.”
Kid to Kid currently has 10 employees - many of them long-term – and their manager, Angel Jaquez, has been there nine years. Employee Lovita McRoy marks 14 years with the business in December.
Special giveaways are part of the three-day Kid to Kid Ahwatukee Luau Celebration and include 15 $100 store gift cards, 15 $50 gift cards for their Uptown Cheapskate store in Chandler, a Princess Gram from Ahwatukee-based Once Upon a Tiara, a balloon garland, new crafts from Melissa & Doug and more.
“The community of Ahwatukee welcomed us and has supported us for 15 years and we couldn’t be more thankful for all their support,” Brenda said. “We’ve truly made some amazing relationships with customers over the years. We’ve seen children grow up in those years and some even shop at Uptown now.”
Information: KidtoKid.com/Ahwatukee. They also have a Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.