Ahwatukee travel agent JoAnne Michaud and business publication publisher Don Bridges are launching their monthly “What If” Campaign today.
Aiming to connect local small businesses with residents, Michaud, a Dream Vacations travel agent, and Bridges, owner of Kups2020, are hosting their first free gathering 4-7 p.m. today, April 28, in the lot at the southeast corner of 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard.
They’ve lined up a slew of sponsors and plan to raffle a number of prizes as people mingle with local businesses to learn more about them. There will be food and drink to buy, live entertainment that will include a DJ and enough going on that Michaud advises people to come and bring a chair so they can enjoy the late afternoon event.
Bridges and Michaud figure the event – which they plan to replicate the last Thursday of the month in different communities, including Chandler – provide some answers to Michaud’s series of questions that she posed in conversations with Bridges:
“What if we came back stronger as a community? What if we created more opportunities for businesses and people to come together? What if a neighbor and another member of the community decided to start a new business? What if I stopped by an event and made new friends? What if I refer a neighbor to a new local business that I know? What if I try a restaurant in my community and it became one of my favorites?”
Ultimately, Michaud said, all these are not so much questions as they are “a series of actions made by individuals to make a significant impact on our community.”
Sponsors for the debut include The Logoman, Darkart Tattoo Collective, Festive Events and Rentals, Bell Bank Mortgage, I Will Repair, AAMCO Transmission, Sweet Magnolia Smokehouse, Impact Nutrition, the Buzzed Goat, Tacos Tijuana, Farmer’s Insurance, Ghett’yo Pizza, Ghett’yo Taco, STAR Windshield, Rosati’s Pizza, Where U Bean Coffee, SIR Barbershop, Snider Custom Apparel, Bergies Coffee, Sonoran Health Dental, Hillside Spot, Whiz Kids, Spooner Physical Therapy, UFC Fitness, LivGenerations, the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce, Reptile Store and Modern Chiropractic.
Giveaways and prizes have been arranged in a kind of tiered fashion, with some being given away at this and subsequent events and others that will be raffled at the What If campaign finale on Aug. 25 at a site not yet determined.
Raffle tickets for the big prizes will be kept secure until the drawings at that closing event and will be eligible for prizes like a $2,000 gift certificate to Cornelius Hollander Jewelers courtesy of Kups2020, car window tint, a full dental exam and teeth whitening package and other items that will be added over time.
Meanwhile, today’s raffle items include 14 gift certificates ranging between $50 and $600 for a floral arrangement, body art session, a business pop-up banner, dinners for two at some of the sponsor restaurants and other items and services.
Additionally, Bridges and Michaud will be helping a different charity at each event and next week’s beneficiary is the Ahwatukee-based Armer Foundation for Kids, which assists families with children facing catastrophic illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.