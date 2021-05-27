Ahwatukee travel agent JoAnne Michaud and business publication publisher Don Bridges are returning today, May 26, with their second monthly “What If” event.
Between 5-8 p.m. on the northeast corner of 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard, they have lined up a DJ, food trucks, comedians, a bounced house for kids and scores of local businesses for the informal event. They also will have giveaways and a raffle.
Visitors to the free event are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and stay a while.
Michaud, a Dream Vacations travel agent, and Bridges, founder/owner of Kups2020, call their campaign ‘what if’ after they began wondering about the possibilities of connecting Ahwatukee residents with local businesses after the pandemic’s chilling impact.
Bridges and Michaud figure the event – which they plan to replicate the last Thursday of the month through August – provide some answers to Michaud’s series of questions that she posed in conversations with Bridges:
“What if we came back stronger as a community? What if we created more opportunities for businesses and people to come together? What if a neighbor and another member of the community decided to start a new business? What if I stopped by an event and made new friends? What if I refer a neighbor to a new local business that I know? What if I try a restaurant in my community and it became one of my favorites?”
Ultimately, Michaud said, all these are not so much questions as they are “a series of actions made by individuals to make a significant impact on our community.”
Giveaways and prizes have been arranged in a kind of tiered fashion, with some being given away at this and subsequent events and others that will be raffled at the What If finale on Aug. 25 at a site not yet determined.
Raffle tickets for the big prizes will be kept secure until the drawings at that closing event and will be eligible for prizes like a $2,000 gift certificate to Cornelius Hollander Jewelers courtesy of Kups2020, car window tint, a full dental exam and teeth whitening package and other items that will be added over time.
For today’s event, Michaud said, “There’s an extensive list of prizes worth thousands of dollars including gift certificates for dinners out, car repairs, haircuts, vacation package, body art, health assessments, and more. Individual prizes range from $10 to $600 with most prizes valued at $50 or more.”
Additionally, Bridges and Michaud will be helping a different charity at each event and today’s beneficiary is Up and Beyond, a nonprofit affiliated with Whiz Kids Playland, which is the host site for today’s event.
Participating businesses include: Sonoran Hills Dental, LivGenerations, Transitions with Dignity, Modern Chiropractic Company, The Logoman, Cornelius Hollander, True Hit Fitness, Impact Nutrition, The Buzzed Goat, Bell Bank Mortgage, Whiz Kids, 30FOLD Benefits Group, The Shop by Leftys;
Also, Betty’s Dog Wash and Grooming, Bahama Buck’s, Exp Realty, The Reptile Store, Arizona Pure Water, Darkart Tattoo Collective, AMCO Transmissions, Sweet Magnolia Smokehouse, Tacos Tijuana, Farmers Insurance, Rosati’s Chicago Pizza, I will Repair, Ghett Yo Taco, Hillside Spot, Where U Bean Coffee and the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.