An Ahwatukee travel agent and a Phoenix business magazine publisher next week will present the second in a series of gatherings aimed at re-introducing local businesses to the community.
As the community steadily recovers from lockdowns, quarantines and other pandemic impacts, Dream Vacations agent JoAnne Michaud and Kups2020 owner Don Bridges came up with an idea for an entertaining but informative evening the fourth Wednesday of the month through August.
As they pondered how businesses and the community could reconnect after the pandemic, they built their series around the theme, “What If.”
For example, some of the questions they discussed included: “What if we created more opportunities for businesses and people to come together?” “What if a neighbor and another member of the community decided to start a new business?” “What if I stopped by an event and made new friends?” “What if I refer a neighbor to a new local business that I know?”
The next event in their campaign is 5-8 p.m. next Wednesday, May 26, outside Whiz Kidz Playland, 15425 S. 48th St., at the northeast corner of 48th and Chandler Boulevard.
Michaud is encouraging people to bring a lawn chair to enjoy DJ-powered music, karaoke and some live appearances by local comedians as well as games.
There will be a bounce house for kids and food trucks with food and beverages for purchase. Leashed pets are also welcomed.
At least 20 businesses will be on hand with raffles and giveaways.
“There’s an extensive list of prizes worth thousands of dollars,” Michaud said, adding people are advised to “come early and enter to win.”
The event is free, so Michaud and Bridges are hoping people will support Up and Beyond, a certified nonprofit affiliated with Whiz Kids Playland.
Michaud said last month’s debut event drew a couple dozen businesses and more than 65 people despite a bout of high winds and a brief sprinkle.
She said several comedians who attended were so impressed that they offered to perform at the next event.
“The feedback that we got was great,” she said. “People were like, ‘oh my gosh, we so need this right now, so it was overall very positive. It’s just unfortunate the weather did what it did. But we have to roll with it.”
Michaud also has a special reason to look forward to next week’s event.
Although her relatively new business is home-based, she’s entitled to an official ribbon cutting as a member of the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce and that’s what she will get next week.
Michaud said that despite the bout of unsettled weather last month, she thinks the event was a success and that more importantly, it will grow.
“It’s a different way of getting people out,” she said, adding that some people from neighboring cities were so impressed that they invited her to help them set up similar events. ′
