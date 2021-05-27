Who would have thought that a fire 1,302 miles away from Ahwatukee last August would be throwing swimming pool owners here into a panic this year?
That fire during Hurricane Laura heavily damaged a plant owned by Bio Lab, the nation’s largest manufacturer of chlorine tablets – the most convenient, most popular and, at one time anyway, the cheapest means of sanitizing pools.
The fire has triggered a shortage-induced panic as well as high anxiety over soaring prices for a bucket of tablets. In some cases, for example, prices rose from $85 for a 50-pound bucket to $200 and more increases are predicted.
Damien Ludwig understands pool owners’ pain.
As a co-owner of Foothills Pool Service & Repair, he and his extended family run one of Ahwatukee’s oldest pool service companies – and one that serves only pool owners in Ahwatukee.
Unfortunately, Ludwig – whose father Jeff Ludwig started the company in 1994 – can’t give pool owners any hope that the chlorine tablet shortage will disappear as quickly as last year’s toilet paper shortage.
And he certainly has no hope prices will roll back.
But what Ludwig can promise are alternatives that sanitize pools effectively in an environmentally friendlier way.
Stating “the price is never going to go back,” Ludwig said the fire has triggered a “paradigm shift for the pool world” that is every bit as dramatic as the new U.S. Department of Energy regulation requiring variable speed pool pumps.
That law, first promulgated four years ago, will go into effect July 21.
“This is going to be a long-term shortage where we’re going to be battling this for a few years,” Ludwig said. “But after that, the whole concept of normal is going to change this. This has to be viewed as a paradigm shift for the pool world.”
Actually, chlorine is bountiful, he noted.
But the tablets contain a chemical called tri-chlor, which is now in short supply as a result of the fire and has created a shortage that Ludwig says he has never seen in his industry.
“We’ve never really had any sort of crisis or anything like that in the past,” he said.
Bio Lab last month won approval from the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on its request for a $50 million incentive package to rebuild and expand the plant.
It said its own investment, combined with the state incentives, will pump $142 million into a region where households earn an average annual income of $23,000 – roughly $5,000 below the national average.
Bio Lab projects a May 2022 completion of the project, although it is unclear whether investigations by both the Environmental Protection Agency and Occupational Safety and Health Administration will prolong that timeline.
BioLab President Jon Viner earlier this month issued a statement that said:
“We understand the importance of pools in people’s lives, especially as we approach summer. We are still producing chlorine tablets and will be supplying them to our retailers throughout the season. Unfortunately, there may be times when retailers do not have adequate supply on the shelves.”
But Ludwig believes the shortage has given pool owners a chance to rethink sanitization.
He said chlorine tablets “beat the pool up, beat the water up and then people have to drain the pool.”
“Then (suppliers) tell people to drain their pool every other year and that’s irresponsible because we live in a desert and we should be conserving water as much as possible,” he said.
Moreover, draining a pool in a city that has just approved two more years’ worth of water rate increases can get pretty expensive.
Over the time that has passed since he began working as a teenager for his dad, Ludwig has seen a dramatic change in the environment that impacted Ahwatukee pools.
In that time as well, Foothills Pool Service & Repair has become as much of a family enterprise as any business can be.
Damien’s sister Alanna Miller works there. Their parents work and co-own it, as does Damien’s wife Shauna. Alanna’s husband works there – as do Alanna’s two daughters and Damien’s daughter. Jeff and Mary Ludwig moved here in 1991.
The family has seen how the proliferation of non-native vegetation planted by developers over the years has adversely impacted pool clarity and purity – and how the proliferation of pools has impacted their business.
“Honestly, when I was a kid in the 90s, pool service was not a normal thing,” Ludwig recalled. “Now, it’s pretty much the norm and a lot of that is in regards to how difficult it has become to take care of pools. Backyards have advanced and become more complex and more of our vacation destination,” he said.
But as Foothills Pool Service & Repair has grown, its job has become more challenging.
“More plants and different shrubbery is being brought into Arizona and people are building out their backyards and not realizing how they are also potentially causing harm to their pool,” Ludwig explained, adding that has generated algae that makes it “harder and harder for people to maintain their pools.”
Ahwatukee pools also have been uniquely impacted by the South Mountain Freeway.
“We have a freeway that highly affected everything three years ago when it was put in,” Ludwig said. “It definitely affected pool functionality and water chemistry. And so the dynamic of Ahwatukee has changed as a whole and with that, pool service has drastically changed.”
Ludwig said it’s unclear how great an impact remains from the freeway. During most of the year after it opened in late December 2019, traffic was substantially reduced as the pandemic reduced the number of people who commuted to work. Freeway construction sent dust carrying nitrates from long-buried fertilizer into pools, he said, and not just those along the freeway corridor.
To combat the chlorine tablet shortage, some pool services are turning to different types of sanitizing systems.
Foothills Pool Service and Repair offers three, including a liquid chlorine dispensing system, a system that basically converts salt water into chlorine and a UV/ozone system that cannot on its own sanitize pools but does substantially reduce the number of trichloride tablets needed to do the job.
The salt water system explains why Phoenix’s public pools are not going to be affected by the chlorine tablet shortage.
“The shortage is not expected to affect operation of city pools,” said Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department spokesman Gregg Bach, noting the tablets are “more commonly used for residential applications.
“Our department uses liquid chemicals to maintain water quality,” Bach said. “The department spends approximately $500,000 annually on those chemicals.”
Ludwig said converting to a tablet alternative is something to consider as the cost of tablets continues to rise.
“We can get into a better situation as a whole because here’s the deal: The removal of tri-chlor from our pools means the water is not only healthier for us as human beings. It’s also better for our water conservation.”
Information: foothillspool.com ′
