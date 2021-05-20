Radford Racing School at Wild Horse Pass, the official high performance driving school of Dodge//SRT, is the first driver training facility in the U.S. to receive a fleet of the Brazilian manufactured Piquet Kart.
The gas-powered karts were brought to the U.S. market through a joint venture of former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr. and partners Zack Skolnick, owner of Entertainment Karting, and Carlos Laconelli, owner of the international race team Piquet Sports.
“We’re bringing the excitement of high-speed, open-air karting to drivers of all ages with these new Piquet Karts,” said Mike Kessler, general manager at Radford Racing School, formerly called the Bondurant School of High-Performance Racing.
“The karts on our newly resurfaced track are going to be a real game-changer for the karting industry,” he added.
The school also has expanded its professional private instruction for drivers of all skill levels.
Its students can now use their personal vehicles or any of the school’s high performance Dodge//SRT cars and SUVs, as well as Ligier JS Formula 4 single-seat race cars and gas-powered go-karts.
“The private instruction program gives students an opportunity to customize their driver training with one-on-one instruction from the world’s top driving instructors as well as gain exclusive access to the purpose-built racetrack and facilities,” Kessler said.
Private instruction is available for new drivers, performance enthusiasts, as well as seasoned racers.
Young drivers, with or without a driver’s license, can benefit from “focused driving exercises and practices” while “experienced drivers can choose to focus on specific skills, such as braking or handling, or specialized training for high performance and stunt driving, drag racing and off-road handling, among others,” the school said in a release.
Information: 480-403-7600 or RadfordRacingSchool.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.