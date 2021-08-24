Now that it’s back from its summer recess, Phoenix City Council was scheduled to discuss two independent investigations of Phoenix Police, one involving alleged misconduct by various officers during an Oct. 17, 2020, protest.
Council was to discuss the investigations by Ballard Spahr LLP law firm during a possible closed-door session yesterday, Aug. 24, according to a memo City Manager Ed Zuercher sent Council last week.
Zuercher also noted that he has asked the City of Tucson to investigate various officers and recommend punishment.
“The City Manager has asked the City of Tucson to conduct further investigation of potentially criminal matters arising from this report,” he wrote Council. “Ballard Spahr did not have authority to recommend or institute specific discipline of any City employees; they defined areas the City should follow-up for further investigation.
“Appropriate discipline for involved employees will be determined through the City Manager’s Office and Human Resources at the conclusion of their investigation.”
One investigation – which also ensnared the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office into charges of unethical conduct – involves the efforts to charge protestors arrested during an Oct. 17 demonstration as gang members. That probe also has resulted in the suspension of an assistant prosecutor.
The other investigation involved the production and distribution of a so-called “challenge coin,” memorabilia circulated among officers depicting a man being shot in the groin with a pepper ball during an August 2017 protest of then-President Trump’s visit to Phoenix.
“The coin also had the phrase ‘Making America Great Again One Nut at A Time’ which the investigation found officers knowingly associated with President Trump’s political campaign,” the report said.
Zuercher told Council in the memo, “The decision to charge the protestors under the criminal street gang statute was made collaboratively among officials of the Phoenix Police Department and Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and included consultation with other law enforcement agencies. This collaboration pointedly omitted PPD’s Gang Enforcement Unit, a specialized team of police responsible for identifying and investigating criminal street gangs and their members, which, as a matter of operational policy, is required to lead gang-related investigations because of the highly specialized nature of such investigations.”
He also noted that prosecutors and unidentified officers deliberately sidelined the gang unit supervisor because he objected to charging protestors as gang members.
“A PPD official with supervisory authority over GEU refused, having determined that the investigation was being conducted inappropriately and that it risked doing substantial harm to GEU’s credibility,” Zuercher told Council.
Zuercher also cited other “investigative failures” in which “police relied on non-credible evidence wholesale, without critically evaluating the other, directly contradictory information it possessed at the time.”
He also said some Police Department officials deliberately contravened established rules and procedures to build the fraudulent case against the protestors, stating “conduct that in and of itself warrants further investigation.”
“These findings are taken seriously,” Zuercher said, adding a number of steps – including a shakeup of Police Chief Jeri Williams’ top command – are being taken.
The city also has contracted with a company, 21 CP Solutions, to assess two department units, the Downtown Operations Unit and the Tactical Response Unit, to identify “the appropriate reforms to these units.”
21 CP Solutions describes itself as “a diverse, seasoned group of professionals who have helped communities transform the delivery of public safety services” and says it includes educators, police chiefs and other professionals.
Zuercher noted that the chief “was not informed by her staff of critical decisions” during both investigations and that “she has taken action to re-organize her executive team.”
“Chief Williams has been directed to develop a plan for establishing clear protocols to elevate significant issues to the Police Chief without the option to delegate” in certain specific areas.
Those areas include deviations from department policy and operations orders, “significant employee misconduct,” and “issues that concern the offices of the City Manager, Mayor and City Council.”
She also has been directed to draft new protocols governing the charging of individuals with street gang activity, protecting the First Amendment rights of protestors, and “appropriate oversight” of any efforts by officers with the County Attorney on filing charges against protestor.
Zuercher also noted that despite Police Department assurances to cooperate with Ballard Spahr in its investigation, on “various occasions documents were either provided weeks or months after Ballard Spahr’s initial requests” and “on other occasions PPD appears to have ignored requests for information altogether.”
“PPD provided no explanation whatsoever for such delays,” he told Council. “It has been communicated to Chief Williams that such conduct be addressed and corrected within the department.”
County Attorney Allister Adel, who dismissed the charges against the protestors, earlier this month issued a response to a separate investigation of her prosecutors that was conducted by retired Judge Roland Steinle.
Steinle also focused on the process by which street gang charges were filed against the protestors and found numerous lapses in procedure and unethical conduct by at least one prosecutor.
She noted that among her actions, she has not only suspended that prosecutor but has forwarded the case to the State Bar and has placed one officer on the so-called Brady List, a compilation of police officers whose credibility is so damaged that prosecutors are required to inform defendants that they may not be believable.
Adel said she has instituted a number of reforms, including a complete change in the makeup of the unit that sanction charging protestors as gangsters.
“In these cases, we made mistakes,” Adel said. “As an agency charged with doing justice, we must be willing to admit this. And, moreover, we must be willing to correct them. Much of our work in this office is holding people accountable for their actions when they do not meet society’s expectations. We must be willing to hold ourselves accountable as well”.
