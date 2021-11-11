Service to country and a kind of dedication to clear communication are part of Brenda Smull’s DNA
So it’s not surprising the Ahwatukee woman’s newly published book, “Strong Words and Simple Truths” – a collection of speeches and blogs she has written over the last nine years – has two audiences in mind: veterans and people who want to improve their communication skills.
A managing director for Charles Schwab, Smull committed to service as a college kid at Rutgers University in New Jersey, not far from her hometown of New Brunswick.
She had enlisted in the ROTC unit there and not long after graduating with a degree in biochemistry was called up for duty as Operation Desert Storm began in 1991.
“I was pretty shocked,” she recalled.
“I signed up in ‘86 and Reagan was President, but I didn’t think that the enemy would be Saddam Hussein. I didn’t really know who Saddam Hussein was.”
Her second surprise came quickly after she reported for duty.
“The Army decided that I should be signal corps,” Smull said. “I wanted to go medical service but Uncle Sam gives you your branch and they said, ‘Congratulations. You’re active duty signal.’”
And at 23 she found herself in the Saudi Arabian Desert leading a platoon of 70 men and women, mostly around her age.
“It was pretty scary and stressful because there’s so many unknowns,” Smull said. “We didn’t know if there would be a biological or chemical attack on the Scud missiles.”
As the nuclear-biological-chemical officer, Smull was responsible for handing out gas masks in the event of an alert.
Smull was deployed in the Middle East for 10 months and took advantage of an early-out program that enabled her to leave the Army in 1992.
But she hasn’t abandoned the commitment to her country that motivated her to enter the ROTC as a college kid.
She is a member of both the VFW and Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64.
The VFW post is in her hometown and the same one that her father, a World War II veteran, belongs to and one that both her parents were active in for three decades.
Besides her involvement in veterans groups, Smull also has been active in Toastmasters for 27 years and both those sets of activities have helped her shape her book – along with her fond memories of the ‘80s.
Smull said a big part of the book involves “what I’ve been doing in the VFW and the American Legion, which is where the strongman comes from on the cover.”
In her blog, brendasmull.com, she touts Post 64’s contributions to the community, which include the honor and color guards’ participation in more than 50 events a year, its regular retirement of old U.S. flags, its involvement in scholarship programs and outreach to veterans experiencing homelessness, comfort for grieving relatives of deceased veterans as well as veterans recovering from surgeries, and other activities.
Smull is the information officer and webmaster for Post 64, the only formal veterans organization based in Ahwatukee.
During her book launch at the Buzzed Goat coffee shop in Ahwatukee last week, Smull promoted not just “Strong Words and Simple Truths” but also veterans groups and Toastmasters.
She said she worries about the rising suicide rate among veterans as well as those experiencing homelessness and those still suffering from the after-effects of combat in hot spots like Afghanistan.
And she’s excited about finally giving birth to the book.
“Words cannot express the joy and elation I am feeling today,” she wrote on her blog not long ago. “This is my baby. My legacy. My tribute to my family, friends, fellow veterans, and Toastmasters.”
Her book is available on Amazon and at thecouragetocommunicate.com.
