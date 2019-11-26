A car show with chili and an inaugural “Tukee Trot” is rounding out the long holiday weekend card in Ahwatukee.
Now, Hans Lauden wants to add a third tradition to Ahwatukee’s Thanksgiving Day weekend.
He’s planned the first Tukee Trot, a 5K walk-run; it will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Black Friday, starting at Desert Vista High School. With an 8:30 a.m. start at Desert Vista High School, the 3.1-mile race is chip-timed and includes awards for all finishers.
Also on tap is a free one-mile Quail Fun Run around Vista Canyon Park for kids 11 and under.
Meanwhile, Realtors The Goodman Taylor Team are holding the Ahwatukee Car Show and Chili Cookoff 9 a.mm.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Mountain Park Church, 16461 S. 48th Street.
Food trucks, vendors and raffles will be featured at this family-friendly event, which will include the chili contest, bounce houses, face painting, a balloon artist, photo booth, music and more.
Cars can vie for trophies if they register at ahwatukeecarshow.com and proceeds from the registration fee will help support the nonprofit Hope for the Homeless.
One raffle will be for a Corvette.
If you would like to enter your chili in the cookoff and have a chance to win $100 and a trophy email events@thegoodmantaylorteam.com. Vendors should contact that email address as well.
Sponsors include Precision Auto Body, Pep Boys, Chuck Franklin Law, Tempe Kia, Mothers, Earnhardt Ford, Arizona’s Vision, Zzeeks Pizza & Wings, and VIP Mortgage Levas Group.
The $25 registration fee also is for a goal in keeping with the holiday spirit.
Proceeds will go to the Kyrene Foundation and the Family Resource Center, both of which help needy families in the school district.
To enter the Tukee Trot, people can register at raceroster.com/events/2019/26605/tukee-trot-5k.
Lauden calls the trot “Ahwatukee’s local race with a big heart” – and a lofty community goal.
“It’s time that Ahwatukee had its own community 5K on Thanksgiving weekend given how many runners and fitness-oriented folks of all ages are active in our town,” he said.
“It’s a great way to have fun with family and friends with a morning 3.1-mile run or walk and to work off the big Thanksgiving meal,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.