Ahwatukee resident Jody Murray’s clinic combines an ancient healing art with a more contemporary one.
The Vermont native, who owns the Longevity Wellness Clinic of AZ at 1807 E. Queen Creek Road, Chandler, is both a licensed acupuncturist as well as a certified athletic trainer/sports medicine practitioner.
Her background positions her to make her goal returning clients quickly and safely to their job, their sport and their life because her twin specialties enable her to manage injuries or illnesses.
“I also treat a lot of military veterans who have acupuncture as a VA medical benefit,” Murray explained. “Because acupuncture is a holistic treatment approach, I can address emotional components like PTSD, stress and anxiety.”
She’s also trained in other techniques, including dry needling, a specialized form of acupuncture especially suited for musculoskeletal injuries; cupping, GuaSha, a scraping technique; Dynamic and KT taping, soft tissue release and prescriptive stretching.
Each visit, Murray explained, incorporates “a thorough evaluation and treatment with multiple modalities, not just acupuncture.”
Her training and experience make her sought after by professional athletes as well as the amateur pickleball player, golfer and tennis player.
She also is experienced in helping the recovery of marathon runners and triathletes, partly because of her expertise in treating a variety of issues such as lower-back pain, neck pain, migraine headache, jumper’s knee, and tendinitis.
Murray calls acupuncture “a modality steeped in history with an evidence-based approach.”
With an athletic trainer degree from Springfield College in Massachusetts and a master’s in exercise physiology from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Murray studied acupuncture at the New York College of Health Professionals, graduating first in the class of 1997.
“I got into acupuncture because I believed that there was a level of rehab and pain management that ‘traditional’ styles of medicine didn’t address,” Murray said. “It was a three-year program and was the perfect match for what I was already doing.
“The science of acupuncture is thousands of years old,” she continued.
“While it hasn’t changed our understanding of how and why it works from a western medical model,” she said, “at this point there are thousands of research studies validating the effectiveness of acupuncture.”
So much so, she noted, that acupuncture has been “much more commonly used by people than it was in 1997.”
“Many insurance companies will now pay for acupuncture and patients can use their health savings accounts to pay for treatments,” Murray pointed out.
Acupuncture also helped her expand the services she could offer.
Murray started her professional career as an athletic trainer – “not a personal trainer,” she quickly pointed out.
She worked in universities and out-patient physical therapy clinics for about 10 years before getting her acupuncture license.
And in this day of heightened awareness of good hygiene, Murray pointed out that clean needle technique has always been practiced by licensed acupuncturists “so no adjustment was really needed to keep my patients safe.”
“My treatment space is cleaned and disinfected between every patient, as it always has been,” she said. “Because I am a sole practitioner, I don’t have a lot of patients sitting in a waiting room.”
While devoting a considerable amount of time to her patients, Murray also has found that “the other thing that is really important to me is volunteerism.”
She has been on multiple medical missions where she has treated medically underserved populations, including the Navajo Nation.
She is on the advisory board of a nonprofit called Project Buena Vista, which works with communities in Peru and has posted a number of blogs about her experience on her clinic’s website.
“I was scheduled to return to Peru the first spring of the pandemic and that was cancelled,” she said, adding she is “still hopeful to return soon.”
Information: 203-512-0572 or longevitywellnessaz.com.
