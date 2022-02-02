A financial doomsday clock is ticking for most school districts in Arizona and unless the Legislature acts to stop it by March 1, Kyrene and Tempe Union school districts each say they face $17 million in immediate spending cuts before the end of the current school year.
Kyrene Board member Michelle Fahy was one of the few school officials to make note of the impending crisis as most East Valley governing boards met last week. Higley Unified officials raised the issue last week, saying they hope to cover a $16-million hit but that they will exhaust all their reserves.
“We are going to experience devastating financial impact,” Fahy warned. “I think the number is around $17 million that we would have to cut from our existing current year budget. That means our fourth quarter budget would be reduced by $17 million.
“Now, it’s important to understand that in Kyrene, and in every district, we’ve pretty much spent our money to buy supplies and buy materials and buy books and make repairs,” she continued. “And, so we are talking about $17 million in people for the most part. And that’s just scary to think that could happen.
“The Arizona Constitution ... limits spending for school districts statewide to the 1980 spending level plus 10% adjusted for inflation," Fahey continued.
"That limit was set over 40 years ago and that’s what we’re being taken back to if this doesn’t get changed. So it’s scary to think what we might have to do in Kyrene.”
Though the Tempe Union Governing Board is not scheduled to meet until today, Feb. 2, it is unclear if any board member or the administration would mention the issue. There was no agenda item listing it up to AFN’s print deadline.
However, Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling said the district’s Business Services Department estimates a $17 million spending cut would be needed.
“There is a plan and they are prepared for a variety of scenarios,” she said. “If the Legislature does not lift the spending cap, we would have to make cuts and would focus on limiting the impact of those cuts to students.”
The impending cuts go beyond another fiscal hit both districts face: Gov. Doug Ducey’s withholding of federal pandemic relief money totaling $5.2 million for Kyrene and $2.8 million for Tempe Union for having mask mandates this school year.
Though the Biden administration has demanded Ducey either release that money or return it, the governor said he’s done nothing to warrant changing his action and has asked a federal judge to bar the U.S. Treasury from taking any punitive action.
While legislative panels in recent weeks have heard testimony – and preliminary votes – on issues such as whether teachers should be required to tell parents if their child confides in them they are gay and banning references to homosexuality in textbooks – the fiscal crisis facing districts has received scant attention.
Democrats have introduced a couple of measures, one to waive the cap for this year and another to abolish it entirely – which would require voter approval.
But Republicans have not brought the issue forward and may be angling for something in return first – such as voucher expansion or reenactment of the income tax cut that is now tentatively scheduled to be on the November ballot.
Without action by March 1, school districts across Arizona would have to cut a total of more than $1.2 billion from their 2021-22 budgets. That translates out to more than $1,300 per student than what they’ve already budgeted — a 17% drop.
They will be able to collect the state and local taxes as planned. They just won’t be able to spend it all.
And that has implications for districts that are unable to pay for the teachers they hired and the contracts they’ve already signed.
The only thing that could avert this fiscal train wreck would be action by the Legislature, which could approve an exemption from the voter-approved aggregate expenditure limit of about $6.6 billion. But that would take a two-thirds vote.
“It’s catastrophic and it would be devastating to our budget, especially since we’ve already committed contracts for the year,” Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann said last fall. He said if the district has to start altering spending plans in the spring “it doesn’t give you hardly any time to make adjustments.”
Gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin last fall would not commit to Ducey supporting an exemption.
In his budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Ducey proposed a $14.25 billion spending plan that included $227 million in new K-12 funding above and behind what’s required to keep pace with enrollment growth and inflation and $127 million for higher education, including $46 million for “economy workforce initiatives’’ at the three universities to prepare students for careers in future job.
Karamargin last fall noted that schools got more than $4 billion in COVID relief dollars. While those dollars are not subject to the expenditure limit, they also are one-time monies.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman demanded legislative action months ago.
“Needless cuts will severely hamper school districts’ ability to serve students and help them recover from the effects of the pandemic,” said press aide Morgan Dick. “We need serious leadership and meaningful action from lawmakers so our schools can get on to their critical work of providing safe in-person learning for students in their community.”
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said last fall she is personally interested in helping schools avoid a crisis.
“The intention is never to do these
kind of draconian cuts,’’ she said. “As we know right now, many of the schools are struggling already with the COVID issues. We don’t need to pile more on to them right now.”
The current problem goes back to the aggregate expenditure limit that voters approved in 1980 for all K-12 spending statewide. Based on figures at that time, it is adjusted annually for inflation and student growth.
What’s happening this year is largely the convergence of two unusual factors.
First, the limit is always based on last year’s student numbers. Chuck Essigs, lobbyist for the Arizona Association of School Business Officials, estimates that the drop in students in public K-12 education last year, much of that due to COVID, will reduce the spending limit by about $300 million.
But the bigger problem is one that the Legislature created in seeking to provide financial help.
In 2000 voters approved Proposition 301 to levy a 0.6-cent sales tax to fund education, including teacher salaries, for 20 years. And voters made those revenues exempt from the aggregate expenditure limit.
With that tax expiring this year, lawmakers in 2018 agreed to a new, identical levy to pick up in July and run until 2041 to keep the money flowing without interruption.
Only thing is, they never exempted what the new levy will raise from the expenditure limit. And that alone accounts for more than $632 million of money now coming in to schools — money they formerly got to spend but, legally speaking, cannot spend this year absent a legislatively approved exemption.
If lawmakers do not act, that starts the process of determining how much each district will lose in spending authority.
Dr. Chuck Essigs, director of governmental relations for the Arizona Association of School Business Officials, said anything over the expenditure limit is divided up among all schools, with each forced to reduce spending by the percentage set regardless of how much they were spending.
“If you’re a high-spending district, you have to reduce your budget by 17%,” he said. And that same figure also applies to those with lower spending.
Fahy noted last week that Tucson projects a $58 million spending cut would be necessary in the current school year, gutting kindergarten and after-school programs and pushing class sizes to more than 40 pupils.
“If you’re a district that has a lot of special ed kids, obviously you can spend more because the formula allows you to spend more,” Essigs explained. That’s because state law provides a higher level of aid for youngsters with special needs.
But that 17% hit, he said, would come to the total spending authority, “even the part of it that includes special ed students.”
Also complicating the problem is the fact that to balance the budget in the last decade, lawmakers cut dollars from the “district additional assistance” fund, money earmarked for schools to pay for items like books, computers and buses. In fact, that account was zeroed out by Ducey during his first year in office.
That account is now fully funded. But those additional dollars that were restored to schools also helped to push total statewide expenditures above the constitutional limit.
State Sen. Sean Bowie, D-Ahwatukee, and state Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, have introduced mirror bills for
additional funding for District Additional Assistance.
But that won’t resolve the immediate problem – or the longer-term implications it raises.
“I’m hopeful that this gets resolved for this fiscal year, this current year,” Fahy said. But my concern is that this problem needs to be resolved forever because otherwise we’re going to be facing this tremendous level of concern every single year moving forward. I encourage you to learn more about it and talk to your legislators if you’re interested in seeing something done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.