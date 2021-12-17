Confronting a sea of unfilled uniformed and civilian positions, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams last week laid out for a city council committee six types of service calls that might be kicked over to other departments so that her depleted force can focus on more serious ones.
She said her department is not alone in studying Arizona State University’s recommendations as she and her top aides look to “maintain baseline service delivery.”
“We’re looking at about 80,000 to 90,000 calls for service that we could off-board from patrol, thereby having them focus their efforts on other things,” Williams said.
Some of those calls involve almost daily quality-of-life requests in Ahwatukee – such as complaints about abandoned vehicles and illegal parking, which are particularly common in residential areas where homeowners associations are trying to maintain a high standard of orderliness. Others involve calls of concerns about people who may not have been seen or heard from in several days.
Eliminating some of those call types is one of several strategies the department is considering to deal with what appears to be a long-term staffing problem that has been aggravated by competition from other agencies that offer better pay and/or benefits, retirements and an apparent generational disinterest in law enforcement careers.
As of Dec. 8, the department had only 68 potential bodies – including 37 academy recruits and another 31 field trainees – to fill 370 vacancies. The city has the money to pay for 3,125 officers but right now has 2,775 on the payroll.
The number of calls phoned into the department for service is staggering.
In 2020, Williams said, the department received two million calls and of those, 660,000 were answered by dispatching an officer to the scene. Through November of this year, the department has received 1.8 million calls and 614,000 of those required dispatching an officer.
The types of service calls Williams said could be dropped by her department include so-called civil matter stand-bys for situations such as child exchanges between estranged parents with shared custody or property retrievals between embittered former roommates.
Also under study for a hand-off to other departments are complaints about abandoned vehicles and illegal parking, calls about found property, non-injury minor collisions and noise complaints.
The ASU study also has recommended that police no longer: respond to burglar alarms; assist firefighters and paramedics with unruly people or respond to a citizen’s call to check on the welfare of a relative, neighbor or friend; rescue drug overdose victims; corral loose animals; or stop people from smoking marijuana in public.
Williams said she has all but dismissed three of those suggestions, though she added the department has stopped responding to complaints about public pot smoking.
On responding to alarms, she said, “We don’t think that that’s a viable option for us at this moment, although Arizona State University is going to continue to do that study.
“The second one is assisting Fire with an unruly patient and/or a check-welfare call,” she continued. “We receive about 60,000 calls for service there every year. We also don’t want to put our fire department in harm’s way.”
Williams wasn’t keen on stopping responses to calls involving drug overdoses, noting that because officers are all equipped with naloxone – a medicine that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose – police have “saved 81 lives.”
“So that would be 81 people who would be in harm’s way, so it really doesn’t make a lot of sense” to cut responses to overdose calls, she said.
But Williams said her department has a different take on some of ASU‘s other suggestions – including the 14,000 calls it receives annually for child-custody exchanges and the 10,000 abandoned vehicle complaints it gets a year.
Those calls, she said, could be “off-boarded” to another department.
As for 3,200 annual calls about found property, an alternative would be “educating the community on where to drop off items as opposed to calling into the call center or assigning a police officer to retrieve that,” the chief said.
Another huge area that can be tossed to another department involves the annual 26,000 no-injury minor motor vehicle accident calls and another 10,000 for non-injury hit-run collisions.
“It’s a requirement for the police department to handle those types of calls, but we believe it would be better filled with a civilian member or police assistant to handle the exchange of information,” Williams said.
City Council has authorized 75 new positions for the department’s Community Assistance Program, which comprises civilians who assist police in various situations. None of those new positions have been filled, creating a total 179 civilian vacancies in the Phoenix Police Department, according to data Williams provided the committee.
Williams did not discuss loose animals in any detail, conceding it “could be a safety issue.”
And she admitted noise complaints present a knotty problem, telling council members she knows they also receive them.
Noting her department gets 14,000 noise complaints annually, Williams said other cities have a noise abatement department to handle such calls.
Council members appeared concerned about some of the call types Williams suggested for off-boarding.
Councilman Tom Waring said the transfer of kids between parents sharing custody, for example, “could go wrong and you don’t know which one of those calls is going to go wrong.
“The same thing with a shopkeeper dealing with a customer,” he said. “We’re getting those smash-and-grabs now in California and you just don’t know when it could go wrong. I don’t know that a civilian would get treated with the same deference by an unruly customer or an angry parent as someone in a uniform.”
Waring also expressed concern about dropping calls about illegally parked and abandoned vehicles.
But Williams also said almost none of ASU’s suggestions have been accepted by her department as yet.
“There was always some concern about the noise complaints because we are very much aware that regardless of how many calls we say we’re not going to respond to, it’s a potential that PD would be responding to those calls anyway," she said.
“We’ve had a number of meetings with them. And, as I’ve messaged to my employees, this is just a preliminary look at the types of things we could off-board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.