With nearly $8 million at stake, Tempe Union and Kyrene school officials have until Friday to drop their mask mandate or face Gov. Doug Ducey’s wrath.
And whether the districts can rely on help from the Biden Administration remains to be seen as the year-long local debate over mask mandates put the White House and Ducey on a collision course.
Both Tempe Union and Kyrene governing boards scheduled closed-door meetings for Aug. 23 but it was unclear if they had anything to do with Ducey’s threat to withhold millions in pandemic relief grant monies from districts that impose mask bans.
The Kyrene Governing Board’s agenda said its session involved “discussion or consideration of matters relating to school safety operations or school safety plans or programs” and “discussion or consideration of records exempt by law from public inspection.” Tempe Union’s agenda for its closed-door session only cited a discussion of exempted records.
The threats and counter-threats between Ducey and the White House directly involves nearly $5.2 million for Kyrene and $2.8 million for Tempe Union in Education Plus Up Grant money.
Ducey is using $163 million of $350 million in federal pandemic relief funds for grants to ensure that school districts that did not receive other supplemental funds get up to $1,800 per pupil to make up for a loss of revenue caused by disruptions that impacted other revenue.
Those funds became an issue in the wake of Maricopa County Judge Randall Warner’s Aug. 16 ruling that the state law banning mask mandates by schools or other governmental entities does not take effect until Sept. 29.
Within hours of that ruling, Kyrene and Tempe Union administration reimposed mask mandates. Superintendents in both districts were given authority by their boards months ago to enact any measures they saw fit to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
On Aug. 17, Ducey declared that districts with mask mandates violated state law and that he would withhold Education Plus Up grants. He also said he would make as much as $7,000 available to parents in those districts to send their children to private or parochial schools that had no mask mandates.
He also gave districts until Aug. 27 to drop their mandates.
On Wednesday, the Biden Administration stepped in with a warning of federal action to stop retaliation against districts with mask mandates.
On Thursday, Ducey fired back, calling the Biden Administration’s message “weak and pathetic,” defending his decision to offer extra funding to districts without mask mandates and vowing to settle a feud with the three state universities over their mask mandates “in the courts.”
In a letter to Ducey last Wednesday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said it is a "shared priority" that students be able to return to in-person instruction safely.
"Arizona’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that are aligned with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts these goals at risk," Cardona said in the letter obtained by Capitol Media Services.
In a separate blog post, Cardona left no doubt that this is more than a hollow threat, saying his agency’s Office of Civil Rights may initiate an investigation "if facts indicate a potential violation of the rights of students as a result of state policies and actions."
What makes that important is that Cardona is expanding the scope of what fits under those rules.
"We’re expanding that to violations of safety," said Vanessa Harmoush a spokeswoman for the agency.
“So if a parent or teacher or student feels like they aren’t able to be safe in schools because of certain laws in place, they can file a complaint. We can pursue an investigation and kind of go from there,” she said.
"Let me be clear," Cardona said in his blog post. "This department will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect the health and safety of students and educators and to maximize in-person learning as the new school year begins."
He strongly suggested that use of American Recovery Act dollars to fight mask mandates is not what the law intended.
Kyrene spokeswoman Erin Helm released a statement hours after Ducey’s Aug. 17 announcement that said:
"In consultation with District legal counsel, Kyrene School District maintains that we are currently in compliance with all State laws and eligible for funding through the Education Plus Up Grant Program.”
There was no reaction from Tempe Union, which uses the same counsel as Kyrene.
Ducey and press aide C.J. Karamargin brushed aside the Biden administration’s remarks.
“What is it about families they don’t trust?” Karamargin said, adding “The last thing we need is some bureaucrat in Washington, D.C., telling Arizona parents what’s best for them.”
He also said, “We are confident” that Ducey’s plan to distribute the COVID relief program funds “aligns with federal guidance.”
“These are discretionary funds," Karamargin said. “This is the date that we believe will give districts time to get into compliance with state law."
Karamargin also rejected the idea
that the governor has no authority to
expand who is eligible for what are formally known as “empowerment scholarship accounts."
“Do you have some indication he doesn’t have the authority?" he responded. And Karamargin said that he needs no legislative permission given these aren’t state dollars subject to appropriation.
“These are American Rescue Act funds," he said. “They are funds made available to Arizona for the governor to use as he sees fit."
Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association, called the Ducey’s moves “surprising and disappointing."
“The governor never wastes an opportunity to spend more money on private school vouchers and seemingly take it away from public schools," he said. And Thomas said the moves “incentivize putting students in danger."
And House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding slammed what he called “Ducey’s announcements today to essentially bribe school districts with additional funding if they don’t join the growing list of districts opting to protect students and staff by requiring masks on campus, and unilaterally expanding private school vouchers, an idea that has failed at the ballot box and at the Legislature this past session.”
Chris Kotterman, attorney for the Arizona School Boards Association, said those federal dollars are intended for COVID relief.
"So, basically, he’s saying ‘If you’re doing these things that are recommended to prevent the spread of COVID and your kid’s going to that school, here’s $7,000 of federal COVID-relief money to send your kid to a place where that’s not happening,’" Kotterman said.
Save Our Schools called Ducey's threat an effort to "capitalize on a global pandemic to promote his long-standing agenda to divert public dollars to private pockets" and part of "his extreme agenda to expand private school vouchers."
