COVID-19 levels are as high, if not higher, than a year ago. Two of Ahwatukee’s golf courses are still closed. And home affordability remains elusive for many people as inventory remains low and prices continue to rise.
Did someone say we have a new year?
While many of the headaches and near crises of 2021 don’t seem to have budged an inch as Ahwatukee settles into 2022, there are a few bright spots on the horizon – though maybe many might still want a time machine.
Perhaps one of the brighter developments on the horizon is detailed in today’s AFN Opinion page by Arizona Department of Transportation Director John Halikowski, who announces that work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project between Baseline Road and Chandler Boulevard will be completed this year – not by 2024 as originally planned.
Of course, it’s not all roses for anyone who uses the I-10/US 60 interchange, travels beyond Baseline Road to get to work or those who use Phoenix International Sky Harbor Airport.
Even Halikowski admits the project will “be highly impactful in other areas of I-10, the US 60 Superstition Freeway and State Route 142.
That’s because ADOT is radically altering the busiest route in Arizona with additional lanes, a new Broadway Road overpass, a total realignment of the US 60-I-10 West interchange, a realignment of the intersection of State Route 143 and I-10 and other work.
While ADOT said it is trying to minimize traffic interruptions and detours with overnight and weekend work, officials admit disruptions in everyday rush hour travel will be impossible to avoid.
Meanwhile, something coming up this year that 2021 didn’t have will be elections, though how one greets that news likely will depend on a lot – including one’s stomach for curbside signs, robo calls, a social media pounding and the usual heavy advertising on the airwaves and in mailboxes.
This year, Arizonans will elect a new governor and vote on all statewide offices.
Closer to home, Ahwatukee voters will get to vote on a successor to termed-out city Councilman Sal DiCiccio. So far four people have expressed their intent to run – and two are Ahwatukee residents.
The local aspirants for the job are businessman Moses Sanchez and Joan Greene, the founder and owner of a marketing company and a business that raises money and awareness for nonprofits. Also running are Sam Stone, DiCiccio’s former chief of staff, and Kevin Robinson, a retired Phoenix Police assistant chief with 36 years of service.
Ahwatukee voters also will be deciding two seats each on the Tempe Union and Kyrene governing boards. In Kyrene, the terms of both Ahwatukee resident Margaret Pratt and board President and Tempe resident Kevin Walsh are expiring and the same is happening for Tempe Union Governing Board President Brian Garcia and Vice President Andres Barraza, both Tempe residents.
So far, only one person, Kristi Ohman of Ahwatukee, has filed a statement of interest in running for one of the Kyrene seats and no one has filed for the Tempe Union board. But that’s not unusual: there is no primary for school boards and election petitions won’t be due until mid-year for the Nov. 8 election.
Ahwatukee voters also will be casting ballots for Kyrene Justice of the Peace and constable.
And they will be voting for a new state senator since Sean Bowie is calling it quits. They also will be picking two representatives for what will be a newly numbered legislative district – 12 instead of 18 because of the work of the Arizona Redistricting Commission.
In that district, state Rep. Mitzi Epstein is going after Bowie's senate seat. No Democrats have yet filed either for her seat or for the seat held by Rep. Jennifer Jermaine of Chandler, whose interest in a third term is unclear at best. Several Republicans and a Libertarian Party candidate have already filed statements of interest in the legislative seats representing Ahwatukee. People who file statements pf interest in elections aren't necessarily going to run; they can change their mind. In the City Council District 6 race however, the four announced candidates do appear certain to duke it out.
Here are some other major issues in 2022 for Ahwatukee residents to keep their eye on.
COVID-19.
Perhaps nowhere does the new year seem like a carbon copy of 2021 at this early stage of the calendar than with virus levels and the controversy over one of the efforts to combat it – namely mandatory facemasks in schools.
Confronted by some of the highest COVID-19 levels since the beginning of the pandemic, Kyrene School District officials reversed course over last weekend and reinstated a mask mandate as kids returned to classrooms this week from winter break.
The latest county health department data show 402 cases per 100,000 people and 14.2 percent new positive test results within the district. That level has not been seen since the post-holiday surge early last year.
Kyrene early last month announced face masks would be optional when students returned from winter break. Tempe Union held fast to its mandatory mask policy and that will remain in force this week and for the foreseeable future.
In a message to parents, Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes attributed the district’s change of heart to both the elevated virus levels as well as new county guidance on quarantine and updates.
That guidance, following the same change by the Centers for Disease Control, cut the quarantine period from 10 to five days.
“The new guidance allows students to return to school sooner following isolation and, in some cases, to avoid quarantine, but it requires face coverings. It is the first change to quarantine and isolation guidance since the school year started. This significant new development, combined with elevated community spread within our Kyrene boundaries," will require mandatory masks, she said.
“Kyrene’s goal is still to make face coverings optional. However, it is also the District’s primary goal to keep schools open for in-person learning and to have students present on campus as much as possible,” Toenjes said.
“Maintaining face coverings at this time will give the Kyrene Emergency Management Team time to see what impact the new guidelines may have on the spread of illness within our schools. Limiting spread is not only in the interest of health and safety but is also critical to ensuring adequate staffing to keep our schools open.
“We may yet have challenges ahead, and as always, our plans are flexible to respond to the ever-changing landscape of this global pandemic,” she said.
Mandatory masks for months have been a lightning rod for controversy in both Kyrene and Tempe Union – which, along with Tempe Elementary, are the only districts currently imposing mask mandates.
Supporters and opponents of mandatory masks have often dominated public comments at both the Kyrene and Tempe Union governing boards, and it’s likely they will continue to be vocal as the new calendar year begins
Look for Republicans in the Legislature – and a very eager lame duck governor – to resurrect an effort for a ban on vaccine and mask mandates – this time without trampling on the state constitution as they did last June.
There already are several measures aimed at preventing the some future enactment of measures Gov. Doug Ducey took early last year to reduce virus spread – particularly ordering businesses to close. Even if a mask mandate ban wins quick approval, it likely would not take4 effect for 90 days.
So it's likely the school year might be close to an end before a mask mandate ban took effect.
Meanwhile, in a related matter, the Biden administration will be weighing in on Ducey’s effort to withhold $5.2 million from Kyrene and $2.8 million from Tempe Union because they refused to go along with a ban that the Arizona Supreme Court found unconstitutional.
School resource officers
As the nation recorded 149 school shootings last year, the Tempe Union Governing Board initially tried to abolish school resource officers by the beginning of the next school year. It stepped back from that in the face of widespread opposition and opted to spend this year surveying various segments of the community – including parents, students and staff – and studying the whole issue of school safety.
Now, Kyrene board members Wanda Kolomyjec and Michelle Fahy have expressed interest in studying whether SROs have a place in middle schools.
Fueling the moves in both districts are concerns about whether uniformed armed officers on campus intimidate students, particularly students of color and whether they treat those students more harshly than their white classmates.
At least two Tempe Union board members, Armando Montero and Sarah James, also have been highly critical of the Phoenix Police Department, which is now under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for a variety of reasons, including officer shootings.
It’s unclear when – or if – Kolomyjec and Fahy can persuade at least one other board member to undertake the study of SROs. Meanwhile, Tempe Union will likely soon announce various public forums to discuss public safety.
Phoenix Police staffing
Last fall, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and her top aide painted a dire portrait of police staffing levels.
Scores of officers are leaving either for more lucrative jobs with other law enforcement agencies or because they’re just calling it quits. And despite incentives like a $7,500 signing bonus and an intense nationwide advertising campaign, the number of recruits is not nearly enough to fill the vacancies.
Williams already has raised the possibility that some types of calls for service – totaling 80,000 to 90,000 annually – will be shifted to civilian city employees inside or outside the department just to “maintain baseline service delivery.”
As of Dec. 8, the department had only 68 potential bodies – including 37 academy recruits and another 31 field trainees – to fill 370 vacancies. The city has the money to pay for 3,125 officers but right now has 2,775 on the payroll.
The types of service calls Williams said could be dropped by her department include so-called civil matter stand-bys for situations such as child exchanges between estranged parents with shared custody or property retrievals between embittered former roommates.
Also under study for a hand-off to other departments are complaints about abandoned vehicles and illegal parking, calls about found property, non-injury minor collisions and noise complaints.
An Arizona State University study the department is using also has recommended that police no longer: respond to burglar alarms; assist firefighters and paramedics with unruly people or respond to a citizen’s call to check on the welfare of a relative, neighbor or friend; rescue drug overdose victims; corral loose animals; or stop people from smoking marijuana in public.
So far, those shifts in service calls are just on the drawing board but some could become a reality early in the year. Thus far, most City Council members have not said much about the issue or offered solutions – something which DiCiccio has expressed alarm over.
Housing prices
What goes up must come down – except these days in the world of residential real estate and rents.
The Cromford Report, which closely watches the Phoenix Metro housing market, just days ago said that inventory is down 12% from last year – and 2021 saw nearly historic lows to begin with.
“Not a good start from a buyer’s point of view – the lowest supply level for Jan 1 since we started recording in 2001,” Cromford noted.
It also predicted that the average per-square-foot price would rise by the middle of this month by 3.2 percent over what it was Dec. 15 and that “the short sale and pre-foreclosure percentages remain extremely low and are having no impact whatsoever on market pricing.”
“We remain convinced that prices will rise again over the next month and unless the situation changes significantly the same can probably be said for at least the next six months,” it added.
Meanwhile, a growing trend in the housing scene is build-to-rent homes, not just apartments.
Institutional and other big investors are spending millions on new construction in this area, convinced that frustrated millennials priced out of the homebuying market will head for rental homes so they can get the backyard and other amenities they can’t find at an apartment complex.
Ahwatukee golf courses
After eight years as a barren wasteland, Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course is coming back to life. Owner Wilson Gee said he is only waiting for a state and city permit to open half the course for play.
Those permits are for the bathroom in the clubhouse, which will be similar to a construction site field office and won’t be a place for golfers to sip a brew. Gee said, though, he may have food trucks on the premises at certain times.
The other nine holes must be open by September under a judge’s November 2020 ruling.
The big question for Gee and Lakes homeowners suing him is how Superior Court Judge Sarah Agne will rule on the latter’s contention that Gee violated the first of three deadlines for reviving the course.
Homeowners attorney Tim Barnes said Gee never had a real plan for reviving the course – Gee said he didn’t need one – and that he never cleared his work ahead of time with homeowners.
Barnes wants Agne to appoint a golf course construction expert – and Gee to pay for it – so that the Lakes will be restored to his clients’ satisfaction.
Meanwhile, the Club West Golf Course fight could last well beyond this year.
The Club West Conservancy last month sued both Shea Homes and course owner The Edge to stop once and for all any effort once and for all to sell part of the 164-acre site for houses.
The Edge and Shea Homes have until Jan. 20 to respond to the suit, and then hearings will be necessary on the Conservancy’s contention that Shea doesn’t even have the declarant rights to the site and, if it does, is bound by its sales contracts to homeowners to keep the site a golf course.
No matter who wins this case, expect the losing party to appeal – setting up the prospect of several years of litigation.The Edge says it has a plan for the course and wants the community to hear it.
So far, however, the Foothills Club West HOA board has not shown any interest in that dialogue as long as things are being fought out in the courts. The Edge presumably would like to turn the site into a park since it already has ruled out restoring the golf course.
But The Edge has not indicated how converting the site and then maintaining a park would be paid for.
