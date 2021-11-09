More than 200 parishioners and others gathered Saturday for the long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony that kicked off the conversion of the St. Benedict’s Catholic Church building.
“This is a wonderful day for us,” Pastor Fr. James Aboyi, V.C., declared. “The hour has come.”
No one in the crowd needed a reminder of the seven years of planning, frustration and, at times, heartbreak, that the congregation of about 1,300 families had endured to reach this milestone for the parish that began 36 years ago, though Bishop Thomas Olmstead, leader of the Phoenix Catholic Diocese, alluded to that long journey several times in his message.
He singled out Aboyi when he referred to the most heartbreaking moment in the congregation’s journey – the August 2018 passing of their beloved pastor, Fr. Bob Binta – who had led the initial planning for a new church on St. Benedict’s site on S. 48th Street just south of Chandler Boulevard.
Olmstead recalled how Aboyi comforted Binta during his final few months’ battle with cancer and then picked up his mantle as the chief cheerleader for the project.
“I’m so grateful for the way Father James came and assisted him in the last months of his life and then continued on with his work,” Olmstead said.
“It’s a real tribute to Christian fraternity and love for one another in Jesus Christ.”
He likened Binta to Moses, who “saw the Promised Land from a distance. He did all the major planning.”
The bishop made passing reference to the other setbacks – which included city planning bureaucrats’ insistence that any new building be set back from 48th Street to the point where the existing building would have to be torn down.
Formed in 1985 in Chandler, the congregation moved several times until it landed in Ahwatukee in 2004.
The existing building was meant to be
used for mass and other services only for
three years and then converted for other uses.
When planning began seven years ago, the congregation envisioned a $7 million construction project, and even set up an outline one Sunday after Mass of where the new building would be located.
By mid-2018, just six weeks after launching a fund drive to cover half the cost of a 20,000-square-foot church, the building committee had raised $2.5 million.
But Binta died and then, in May 2019, building campaign General Manager Eamonn Ahearne announced that the committee was dialing back its schedule after some financial soul-searching.
A planned opening of a new church on Christmas Day 2019 was postponed.
As construction costs rose and the city refused to budge on its position, the committee switched gears and decided to convert the existing building with a massive exterior and interior renovation that will transform the building in time for the first mass to be celebrated on Christmas Day 2022.
All the frustration and disappointment of the last two years gave way to an atmosphere of celebration and relief at the groundbreaking Saturday.
Olmstead recalled how St. Benedict became “the father of modern monasticism,” fleeing to the mountains and becoming a hermit after visiting Rome as a teenager 1500 years ago and discovering it in a state of “great cultural and political disarray.”
He noted that Benedict lived by the principles of “prayer, study and work” and said the church’s adjacency to St. John Bosco Catholic School represented the congregation’s own adherence to those principles.
Olmstead also reminded the audience that “a beautiful church will be worth all the sacrifices you have made” and that “church architecture is an expression of our love for Jesus Christ.”
There were multiple turnings of shovels for the traditional groundbreaking to recognize all the different individuals and groups that had brought the congregation to this point.
They included the campaign and funding teams, including Eamonn and Karen Ahearne, MacGarret Becker of the Steier Group, Mario Ella and David Gryp of Notre Dame Credit Union, Pastoral Council President Fran Polimene, Finance Council President Debbie Smith and Jennifer Sentz.
The design and construction team consists of Patrick Hintz of Diocese Building & Property, HDA Acrhitect Bruce Scott, Geoffrey Schwan of Double AA Builders Ltd., and co-leads Bob Przekop and Deacon Ed Winklebauer.
The support team and church staff also turned a shovelful of dirt, including Carol Engel, Marilyn Johnston, Carol Lawless, Aboyi, Fathers Wilfred Yinah and Manasseh Iorchir, Bosco Principal Jamie Bescak, Mary Jane Livens, Amy Fletcher, Nick and Nikki Garza, Clare Gisla, Heather Maloney and Jennifer Sentz.
Several Bosco students also had their hands on shovels: Carta Acosta, Elle Bescak, Rylan Keane, Ella Lowe, Madeline Morrisey, Hogan O’Malley, Jasmine Schlapfer, Viana Vazquez, Daniela Fimbres and Meghan Tuzzolino.
