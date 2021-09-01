The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on businesses last fall, forcing many to limit their donations and sponsorships for both Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe high school athletic programs.
That cost team booster clubs, which support the athletes and their teams and many athletic programs. Some clubs in the region saw as much as a 50 percent decline from 2019 revenues – an astronomical hit for bigger teams.
But as high school football season begins Friday in Ahwatukee and throughout Arizona, fall sports teams are preparing for what they hope will be a normal season due to the widespread availability of the vaccine.
Boosters are hoping for a better year in terms of revenue and the athletes’ overall well-being.
“This year, I feel there is a new level of energy, excitement and willingness to step forward and make a difference,” said Gary Chavez, the president of the Desert Vista High School Booster Club. “People are realizing the benefit of the game of football and here at DV how it goes further than just what takes place on the field.”
Chavez has been part of the Desert Vista High School Booster Club for more than a decade. His son, Gavin, is a sophomore wideout for the Thunder varsity football team. He is also an assistant coach this season on the freshman team.
Chavez believes having a hand in the football program as both a booster and coach helps parents and sponsors get a better feel for the program and the direction it is heading.
That became clear last year when the boosters were still able to secure some key sponsorships for the Desert Vista football program as the Ahwatukee business community struggled with the pandemic’s impact on its bottom line.
While other programs across the East Valley, including in Mesa, saw losses of upwards of 50 percent compared to 2019, Chavez said Desert Vista’s profit dropped an estimated 15 to 20 percent.
That alone enabled the club to provide meals for the varsity roster every Thursday and for the other team levels on gamedays.
“People who had every excuse to wait until next year, rallied around the program and committed the same amount to the program just out of a sense of community,” Chavez said.
“They did what they felt was right. It was kind of a reinforcement that this is a special program and it’s got a special community around it.”
Mountain Pointe struggled a bit more.
Brenda Sauceda is in her first year as president of the Mountain Pointe booster club. She took over for Jim Sawitzke, who left the boosters after his son, Kevin, graduated in May.
Sauceda said funds from the boosters are typically used for new equipment, pregame meals, and other football-related events. But with most of Mountain Pointe’s sponsors unable to contribute to the program like in years past, revenue fell by 50 percent from 2019.
“We were hit pretty hard last year,” Sauceda said. “Had it not been for the fundraising the previous years, I think we would’ve had an even bigger hit. The parents stepped up and helped as much as they could. That helped us stay afloat.”
Last year, Tempe Union High School District allowed only two tickets to be sold per player to sporting events,
severely diminishing the bleachers at home events. On top of that, concession stands were closed to limit contact between individuals.
Now seemingly in a better standing with the pandemic, Chavez, Sauceda and Mountain Pointe Booster Club Treasurer Bervolynn Enriquez all believe they will be able to make up some ground with lost revenue last season.
Concessions and other merchandise tables being open to fans will be key to bouncing back, they said.
It will also help that Tempe Union’s restrictions won’t be quite the same as they were in 2020.
District Athletic Director Dave Huffine said they will not cap the number of fans that can attend sporting events this year. However, at indoor events such as volleyball and badminton, masks must be worn at all times by spectators. Masks at outdoor sporting events are recommended but not mandatory.
Huffine and the district do, however, stress the importance of remaining accountable in curbing the spread of the virus on Tempe Union campuses. That includes social distancing when possible.
“We are asking our spectators to social distance when possible and be considerate of others,” Huffine said. “We are still in the middle of a pandemic with a new variant that is a lot more transmissible between people.
“But I know there is going to be a strong desire to get back to normal and I don’t think there’s anything more normal than going to a Friday night football game. I’m really excited but cautious.”
Profit losses, while significant, can be made up by booster clubs. But what boosters from both programs truly hope for is an enjoyable experience for the players – especially for parents, such as Enriquez and Sauceda, who have seniors on the Mountain Pointe football team.
They hope for nothing more than to see them have as normal of a senior year as possible and thrive on the field.
“Senior year, it’s so important that everyone looks forward to. Not just for football but everything else,” Enriquez said. “For some of these seniors, this is it. Not all of them have an opportunity to move on and play.
“It’s so important for them to have the opportunity to play and enjoy their final year after working so hard for many years to get to this level.”
