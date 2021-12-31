The Club West Conservancy lawsuit against the golf course owner and Shea Homes appears likely to continue well into the new year.
Both Shea and The Edge last week
got permission from Superior Court Judge Margaret Mahoney for an extension on filing a response to the Conservancy’s allegations until Jan. 20 – well beyond the normal time given for civil suit defendants to file an initial reply to a complaint.
Normally, defendants in Superior Court civil cases have 20 days to file an initial response. The Conservancy filed on Dec. 2.
“The parties agree that defendants may responsively plead on or before January 20, 2022,” Mahoney wrote in a brief order. “This date does not conflict with any other Court deadlines or hearings in this matter.”
The next step likely would be an initial hearing in the case but a date for that may not be set until late next month.
Meanwhile another member of the law firm representing The Edge – Cohen, Down & Quigley – filed her appearance in the case.
Cindy Albracht-Crogan is rated as a Super Lawyer in business litigation.
“Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement,” according to its website, which boasts a “patented selection process” that “includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.”
The Conservancy wants the judge to preclude Shea from changing the course’s Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions.
Conservancy attorney Francis Slavin contends those CC&Rs “restricts the Golf Course Property to use as a golf course, driving range, recreational facilities related thereto, a golf pro shop and club house facility.”
The suit also asks that The Edge “be permanently enjoined from taking any act in furtherance of developing the golf course property for residential or other non-golf course related purposes” and asserts it is legally bound to use the site only for golf.
The suit also says that Shea Homes signed sales contracts with homeowners that guarantee a golf course and that the homebuilder is contractually bound to keep that promise.
And it contends that Shea Homes doesn’t even own the declarant rights
to the golf course because it never signed an agreement to acquire them when
it bought out the original developer of Club West.
If a judge finds that particular argument has merit, it could render meaningless The Edge’s claim that Shea Homes has given it the declarant rights.
Edge spokesman-partner Matt Shearer has declined comment.
