TRINE NELSON

Students in OR grads of Kyrene schools? Yes, I have a 7th and 2nd grader who attend Kyrene schools.
Occupation: Curriculum Manager
Years in the district: I’ve been involved with the Kyrene School District since 2014 when my oldest child entered Kindergarten. In 2017 my family was fortunate enough to move into the district.
Educational background: My bachelor’s degree from Utah State University is in human development and I hold a master’s degree in learning design and technologies from Arizona State University.
Community involvement: I’ve had the privilege of serving for two years on the Superintendent Community Council. These experiences allowed me to see the strengths, the diversity and the specific needs in the Kyrene Community. I’ve also had the opportunity to serve as a teacher appreciation chair and have been a regular school volunteer since 2014.
What top three skills would you bring or do you bring to the board? I take a balanced approach to decision-making, looking at all of the information before me, and try to determine an appropriate solution. I am collaborative in nature and goal-oriented. Throughout my career, I’ve been able to demonstrate the ability to identify priorities, to successfully work with large groups who have diverse viewpoints, to work together to build consensus to achieve a common goal.
Why should voters vote for you? As an engaged parent and community member, coupled with my experience as an education professional, I am positioned to serve Kyrene and to ensure all students receive a quality education. Through my varied experiences in Kyrene, I’ve been able to see the strengths, diversity, and the specific needs in the Kyrene Community. If elected, I will work to celebrate strengths and meet needs with respect, transparency, and efficiency.
Has the pandemic affected your view of a governing board’s role in general? If so, how? The pandemic has strengthened my view of the importance of local governing boards. We’ve seen local leaders tasked with an unthinkable challenge that they are trying to navigate by examining the data and using that to balance the needs of students, teachers, and staff. Governing boards set the tone and priorities for a district. We are all seeing how those decisions impact our daily lives.
Assuming COVID-19 will be with us indefinitely, does Kyrene need to do something it isn’t doing now to ensure a quality experience for students over the next four years:
1) Where academics generally – and preparation for high school specifically – are concerned? If components of digital learning are going to be our new normal, I would like to see greater professional development opportunities for staff around online learning. If the growth shown by staff from the spring to the beginning of this school year is an indicator, they are willing and eager to engage in this work and will be able to create increasingly dynamic digital learning environments.
2) Where students’ social-emotional wellness is concerned? Kyrene has taken proactive steps to address the social-emotional wellness of our students and I hope to see those efforts continue. COVID-19 has been a traumatic event for everyone. Whether it’s an economic impact in their home or social isolation from their peers, our children have had their worlds change dramatically. Having trusted teachers be responsive to that trauma will help to bolster our students.
