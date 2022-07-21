AZKidsDoc devoted to quality pediatric care

Dr. Dwayne St. Jacques of AZKidsDoc Pediatrics, a private solo-pediatric practice in Ahwatukee Foothills, has over 27 years of experience with 24 of them devoted to caring for children in Ahwatukee and nearby communities.
The Kansas native, who was raised in Valparaiso, Indiana, attended the University of Arizona College of Medicine for his undergraduate and medical degrees and completed his pediatric residency at the University of Arizona.
He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
AZKidsDoc Pediatrics specializes in pediatric and adolescent medicine, offering health care services to newborns, infants, children, adolescents and young adults through college years. Besides newborn, well-check and same-day-sick exams, AZKids Doc Pediatrics also provides sports/camp/school physical exams, immunizations, circumcisions, minor ambulatory procedures and behavioral consultations.
St. Jacques said his practice “will continue to bring the best possible healthcare service to its patients during this period of uncertainty.
“Ease of access, prompt courteous service and responsiveness to our patients’ concerns will always be our primary goal,” he added. “While we believe the best place for children to receive medical care is at a pediatrician’s office, we offer telehealth services (sick exams and consultations) that can be done from the comfort and safety of your home.”
Information: 480-783-8964.
