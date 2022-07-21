Jungle Roots offers quality pediatric care in Ahwatukee

You likely have the retro Volkswagen bus, “Shorty,” that is an official mascot for Dr. John Culp, whose pediatric clinic has been serving Ahwatukee for 25 years.
Culp’s practice, Jungle Roots Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics, boats award-winning care in a safe and exciting environment.
“With so many dentists in the area, knowing where to begin your search for the perfect pediatric dentist for your child can feel overwhelming,” he said.
“On one hand, you want your child to be comfortable going to the dentist, but on the other, you want to make sure they’re receiving the best possible care and maybe even enjoy their visit.”
Recognized as one of Arizona’s top dentists, Culp is board-certified and works with a dedicated team comprising experts in alleviating patient anxieties and specialize in calming techniques to help ensure patients remain relaxed during their visits.
Culp originated the “themed” kids’ dental office in the Phoenix area. His innovative approach resulted in their captivating and fun jungle-themed office, complete with interactive jungle motif.
Culp and his team say they are proud to offer preventative and restorative pediatric dental care and advanced orthodontic treatments under one rainforest lined roof.
And adults who might be getting a little jealous of their child’s dental office should know Jungle Roots also offers comprehensive teen and adult orthodontic services.
The practice is accepting new patients.
Appointments can be made at jungleroots.com or by calling 480-759-1119. Jungle Roots Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics is located at 4232 East Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee
