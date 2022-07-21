Arizona Premier Dermatology is a leading skin care provider

Arizona Premier Dermatology prides itself as a leader “in all things skin.”
And one of its providers of quality skin care is Brenda Vogl, RN, MSN, and a nurse practitioner in dermatology.
The Ohio native attended the University of Toledo/Medical College of Ohio to earn her bachelor of science in nursing.
She left the cold and snowy climate to attend graduate school and fell in love with Arizona.
Vogl graduated from Arizona State University with a master of science in nursing and nurse practitioner. She had worked in two large dermatology practices prior to establishing Arizona Premier Dermatology in 2007.
She says she is “devoted to providing the most current treatment solutions and highest standards of care to patients and their families both in medical and cosmetic dermatology.”
Vogt has extensive training in laser skin treatments, scleotherapy, cosmetic injections, micro-needling and PDO threads.
A member of the Skin Cancer Foundation, Vogl founded the Arizona chapter of the Dermatology Nurses Association and was its president for 5 years.
She also is a clinical preceptor for Nurse Practitioner Students for the college of nursing at ASU.
Arizona Premier Dermatology is located at 4545 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee. Information: 480-785-7546 or azpremierderm.com
