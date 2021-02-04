The travel industry is in a gradual recovery with people traveling to the Caribbean, Mexico, and other destinations.
As of Jan. 26, travelers now have to take additional steps when traveling abroad due to the new requirement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that air travelers entering the U.S. must present a negative COVID-19 test or have medically certified documentation of recovery from a COVID-19 viral infection prior to boarding a U.S.-bound flight.
The negative viral test must be completed within 72 hours of flight departure and applies to all passengers, including U.S. Citizens and legal permanent residents who are 2 and older.
Along with the required pre-departure testing, the CDC’s post-travel recommendations include testing three to five days after arrival and staying home for seven days. Travelers flying from a U.S. Territory or U.S. possession such as the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands are exempt from these requirements.
For many travelers planning upcoming vacations, this new requirement has created concern and raised many questions.
The concerns were quickly acknowledged by the travel industry and the responses have been prompt and reassuring despite the short period of time since the announcement.
Although this matter is evolving, several resorts already had or have implemented onsite testing with timely results to meet CDC requirements. Their goal is to reduce obstacles so travelers can have a worry-free vacation.
Additionally, several resorts are offering guests assistance with quarantine accommodations should a positive test result occur.
As a result of COVID-19’s dramatic impact around the world, the travel industry has worked with the CDC and other nations’ governmental agencies in a variety of capacities, from testing and implementing protocols to enhanced sanitization measures and reduced occupancy at resorts and on cruise ships.
The results in open tourism areas have been impressive with very rare reports of infection.
Airlines are also responding to new requirements and offering services to help international travelers.
An example of this is mobile health passports, which are digital applications helping travelers understand and track international travel requirements including negative COVID-19 test results and other country-specific required travel documents.
On Jan. 14, American Airlines announced that their VeriFLY mobile health passport will be available to passengers beginning Jan. 23.
Working with a travel advisor (TA) can greatly facilitate the process for travelers and help offer peace of mind.
TAs have access to vendor information and enhanced resources that enable them to assist clients with testing options prior to returning to the U.S. With appropriate protocols and resources in place and the support of a TA to facilitate the process, travelers can feel comfortable returning to traveling when they are ready.
A TA can also help guide travelers through the changing entry requirements of various countries. Each country has different requirements so reviewing and understanding these is important.
For example, Mexico does not require a negative COVID-19 test result for air travelers; however, random testing is performed at airports and the test costs are passed to travelers.
In addition to working with a TA, travelers should secure trip protection regardless of how short or long the trip. A TA can help navigate country-specific travel insurance requirements and the travel protection plans offered by vendors.
Trip protection plans vary; travelers should work with their TA and carefully read policy inclusions and exclusions.
Some plans offer COVID-19 related coverage such as trip cancelation due to a positive viral test prior to departure, emergency medical care coverage if a traveler tests positive while traveling, etc. Certain plans offer coverage if a traveler must quarantine due to contracting COVID-19 while traveling whereas other plans don’t cover this. It’s important for travelers to understand their policy coverage.
The travel industry’s agility to respond to the changing environment has increased exponentially in recent months.
The importance of responding to and implementing effective solutions, as well as the role of the travel advisor, have been crucial to reviving travel and providing travelers a sense of safety and peace of mind when they choose to travel.
Potential changes resulting from the Executive Order issued in January and any subsequent policies are being monitored. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Travel agent JoAnne Michaud can be reached at 919-452-0227 or jmichaud@dreamvacations.com.
