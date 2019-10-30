With 27 students in the cast, Desert Vista Theatre Company’s new production this week might be as mind-bending for the young thespians as it may be for the audience.
That’s because most of the 27 actors and actresses in “Trap” – a mystery drama presented in Desert Vista’s Dr. Joe McDonald Auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and again at noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 – play more than just one role.
“Trap” is the perfect selection for people who want Halloween thrills to last a little longer this week.
It revolves around an occurrence during a high school play where all but one person falls unconscious.
Using interviews with witnesses and others, the cast brings the story of the strange event in a documentary-style fashion, slowly leading to an increasingly ominous realization.
It’s been called “unnerving, exhilarating and wildly inventive” in reviews – and Desert Vista teacher-director Jesse Ploog-Bacik wouldn’t have it any other way this week.
“It had the creepy aspect I was looking for since the performances are the two days after Halloween,” she said.
“The script also has most of the cast playing more than one role and I found that to be an exciting challenge that I could offer to the students. There are also some fun, creepy technical elements that the show requires to help spook the audience,” Ploog-Bacik added.
She selected the play precisely because “it was very different from what we have worked on so far while I’ve been at Desert Vista.”
It’s not been without challenges, she said.
“I think the biggest challenge in this show has been helping the students who play two or more people create specific character choices that make each person different,” she explained.
“Most of the cast has never been in a role that requires them to so quickly be different people, so we have been working hard to find different voices, mannerisms, postures, etc. for the more than 40 different people portrayed by the cast.”
Yet, it’s also been worth the effort on both the director’s and the cast’s part.
“It’s been exciting to see their growth so far and to know how fun this show will be by the time we are performing for audiences,” Ploog-Bacik said.
Things were a little easier for the crew since “the set for this show had to be simple because we jump between dozens of different locations throughout every scene and often multiple locations are being portrayed at the same time on stage,” she explained.
“Instead of a detailed set, we are relying on the use of many props and the audience’s imagination to create each of these locations.”
Ploog-Bacik herself finds the play a vehicle for stretching her own talent as a director as well.
“This show has definitely been a different directing experience compared to anything I have worked on before,” she said. “It has required my stage managers and I to focus more on consistency than we normally have to because we are constantly jumping between different characters, locations, and stories.
“To make sure that we are making the story easy to follow, we have been focused on making sure all of the blocking and movement is clear first and now are moving on to the more detailed character work.”
And naturally, everyone involved is having a ball.
“The cast seems to be enjoying this piece so far,” she said. “Some were hesitant at first because it is so different from the scripts they are used to working with, but as we have continued rehearsals and they have found more and more of the secrets and ways that everything ties together, the excitement has definitely grown.
“They are also excited to do a show that might creep out the audience a little.”
To augment that creepy feeling, the production has special music – which excited the cast and crew, who put together additional sound effects and noises.
Audiences obviously can expect something normally not seen on a high school stage.
“This show is not formatted traditionally, but is still very exciting,” Ploog-Bacik said. “Everything the actors say is important. It’s definitely a show that you are meant to pay attention to every line in.
“The goal is to have some jump scares in the show, so it might not be the best for really young kiddos. But if you want to see a fun, Halloween weekend show, I really believe that audiences will enjoy this one.
“And as always, our mainstages are extremely student-centered. Obviously, the cast is full of students, but we also have students designing and running the technical elements of the show and working backstage,” she continued, adding:
“I may have the sponsor/director title, but these shows are truly a student-oriented team effort. They take on a lot of responsibilities in these shows and work hard to help make these shows happen.”
The cast includes Abbey Sepiol, Axel Padilla, Alexandra VanLare, Andrea Jamieson, Ava Rice, Ava Schwartz, Bailee Christofis, Collin Bridge, Delani Piasecki, Elle French, Emma Harrison and Greg Panaccione;
Also, Jackson Tyler, Jamie Ross, Jeff Rudolph, Justin Vaught, Kate Daley, Kyleigh Perales, Lauren Mooney, Lucas Rooney, Mantra Rostami, Marleigh Hickey, Meghan Perales, Meghan Stoff, Mia Dickson, Michael Stecyk, Shawn Evans and Theo Feela.
Doing the honors behind the scenes are crew members Mariah Vergara, Sebastian Williams, Andrew Dull, Maggie Brake, Kadin Pulliam, Tyler Welch, Cassady Dabau, Kaylin McDonald, Tanner Berschel, Zach Magewick, Patrick Corwin, Chloe Spackman, Jen Ham, Keitan Handley, Abbey Hart, Jessica Lester and Jacey Metts.
Emily Dickinson is the stage manager and Lauren Malmstrom is assistant stage manager
Other crew members include Shawn Evans II, Zach Magewick, Meghan Perales, Delani Piasecki, Kaylin McDonald, Tanner Berschel, Ava Schwartz, Lauren Mooney, Jen Ham, Keitan Handley, Andrew Dull, Andrea Jamieson, Gyesenia McKenzie, Mariah Vergara and Natalie Hale.
