Mesa band pilots through local music scene

Marcus Reardon had been studying sports journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University and living in a dorm at Taylor Place in downtown Phoenix when he had a conversation that changed his life.
“I remember there was a very pivotal conversation I had with someone on my floor where I asked him ‘what kind of music do you listen to?’ ‘I don’t listen to music … I’m a sports guy,” the Mesa man recalled. “I realized very quickly that the people at the top of the sports journalism world are people who literally wake up in the morning and their first thought is sports and I’ve just never thought like that.”
Instead, something else was at the forefront of Reardon’s mind at every waking moment of the day: Music.
As students were rehearsing scripts or watching sports religiously, Reardon confined himself to his dorm to make beats and hone his craft as a rapper.
After graduating from in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism, Reardon began chasing his passion for music.
Through the connection of his cousin Thomas, he met Tim “Timo” Willsey — who graduated from ASU in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in sustainable energy, materials and technology — and Sean Whiteman — an alumnus of Mesa Community College.
Willsey and Whiteman had been veterans of the local metal scene and were looking to start a new project that Reardon’s vocal style suited.
“I wanted to make a change,” Whiteman said. “I was ready to get away from metal music and like really heavy stuff. I was looking for something new with some that hadn’t been completely explored yet and I figured the best way if I’m going to hit that route is at least start with a rapper, get him to learn how to sing and then go from there.”
The band got to work with Reardon handling the vocals, Willsey producing backing vocals and programming, Whiteman serving as the group’s stickman and Tre Scott shredding the strings.
The Mesa-based band recorded and toured under several names beginning in 2016 including “Without Feeling Weird” and “Project Marcus” before settling on This Modern in late 2018 — a name that Willsey feels encapsulates the band’s variety of sounds juggled within its tracks.
“Based on our style of music, it’s very rap rock-infused fusion,” Willsey said. “We have no genre limits to do whatever we want and it sounds modern.”
The band’s recent single “Everyone’s Miserable”, which hit the airwaves in April and addresses contemporary topics, exuded just that.
“Everyone’s miserable is really a song of the times,” Reardon said. “You turn on the news, misery, you turn on the radio, misery, and it seems like everyone’s miserable. Whether it’s financially or otherwise, everyone’s struggling. The economy’s crazy, there’s war, a pandemic and everyone is miserable.”
Despite the depressing nomenclature of the track’s lyrics, it offers an upbeat musical score that overwhelms the somber lyrics and provides hope for the listers.
“The instrumentation is an interesting dichotomy that makes you feel good,” Reardon said. “I wanted to make you smile and almost giggle at the fact that everyone is kind of miserable.”
Because of this, Reardon reiterates that the song is a glimmer of hope despite being a song about a somber time in history.
“It’s not a song intended to make you write sad or down about your state of the world,” Reardon said. “It’s actually the opposite. It’s a glimmer of hope.”
Reardon, and co. plan to perform “Everyone’s Miserable” along with other tracks in their discography when they take the stage at Pub Rock in Scottsdale in support of the Phoenix-based rap-metal group Dropout Kings.
If You Go...
Who: Dropout Kings with This Modern, Optimystical and HandsxFeet
Where: Pub Rock Scottsdale,
8005 E. Roosevelt St.
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19
Cost: $15
Info: Thismdrn.com
