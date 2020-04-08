For many of us, we are navigating our way through uncharted territory; rationing food, getting to the stores at 4 a.m. to stand in line for toilet paper and living with the uncertainty of what tomorrow will bring.
Growing up in a family where my parents lived through both WW2 and the Great Depression, the conversations around the dinner table growing up often reflected the hardships of those times, the appreciation of what we now had, the importance of not wasting food and learning how to stretch the meal budget.
This recipe is inspired by those conversations during these tough times.
If your pantry is anything like mine, it’s a hidden treasure of cans. Many of those cans will help turn vegetables into a gourmet soup.
The same principles will apply with any can of vegetable that you choose for your soup. You can make it creamy, spicy, and brothy or add any spices that you like. Just open a can of veggies, like peas, and turn it into a hearty meal.
The two fresh ingredients that really make the soup gourmet-tasting are garlic and onion. Once you’ve sautéed those up in some butter, you’re good to start adding your favorite flavorings. You’ll have homemade soup from a can of veggies in minutes and you’ll be surprised and pleased at how tasty your meal is.
