The inside of Pollack Tempe Cinemas may be dark right now due to the current pandemic, but outside the theater and across the shopping center at McClintock Drive and Elliot Road, the holidays have arrived.
Valley real estate entrepreneur Michael Pollack continued his yearly tradition of decorating the center in thousands of holiday lights – even more than the 500,000 lights he usually puts up.
Pollack’s crews started hanging the lights two months ago.
“While we were very sad to cancel our free movie night and won’t have Santa Clause coming this year, we are happy to report that the center has been decorated with more than 650,000 lights this year and we are still proud to offer everyone a festive atmosphere,” he said.
Whether you just want to drive by or get out and visit one of the stores in the center, we wanted to bring a little bit of holiday cheer to everyone this year.”
Pollack said he decided to err on the side of caution and not hold any kind of holiday event this year.
His theater has been closed since the end of March and he did not re-open when other theaters were given the green light.
“We had to make some tough choices for the theater on whether we would reopen but really it was an easy choice in the end. We decided until there is a vaccine and wide distribution of it, Pollack Tempe Cinemas would remain closed and we will only re-open when it’s safe to do so,” said Pollack.
This year there will also be no parades for Pollack or the usual carolers that come out every year on the free movie night but Pollack promises the lights will stay on until Jan. 5.
Pollack has been in the real estate business for more than 47 years and estimates his projects total more than 11 million square feet and over $1 billion..
He is one of Arizona’s largest privately held commercial property owners and operators.
He also promises the shows will return when it’s safe to do so.
“We are anxiously awaiting the day when we can re-open the theater again and do it safely,” he said. “Until then we hope our lights will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and hope that it is the start to a better and more prosperous 2021 for everyone.”
Information: pollacktempecinemas.com.
