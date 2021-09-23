A taste of Lollapalooza is coming to Ahwatukee this weekend.
It may not have hundreds of thousands of people listening to music 11 hours a day, but Cactus Jack’s Live Music Venue (a.ka. Cactus Jack’s Bar & Grill), 4747 E. Elliot Road, is promising bands, outdoor seating and a good time.
The Ahwatukee entertainment landmark is cordoning off the west end of the Safeway strip mall for its first outdoor music festival, with a total nine bands performing across Friday through Sunday, Sept. 26-24, beginning each day at 4 p.m. Tickets are available until Friday at Eventbrite.com (search by Cactus Jack’s).
Cactus Jack’s owners Gina Lombardi and Art Perez said that along with live music, fans can purchase specialty drinks and special festival food.
She said that ever since she joined Art seven years ago, she yearned to create an outdoor music experience in Ahwatukee reminiscent of the legendary Sail Inn in Tempe.
Lombardi was the owner of the Sail Inn, a go-to dive bar venue for live bands for 20 years before it closed in 2014.
“The Sail Inn had a large outdoor amphitheater type stage where every weekend you could see a great show at the edge of the Tempe Town Lake,” Lombardi recalled.
Besides, she added, Cactus Jack’s endured closures, crowd limitations and – worst of all – no live music for more than a year and the time is now to shake off the pandemic blues.
During that time, Lombardi and Perez said they worked on securing the necessary permits for the fest.
“The Outdoor Festival will be held in front of Cactus Jacks, with it’s beautiful heritage-tree surroundings,” Lombardi said. “It Is the perfect setting to welcome music lovers to an outdoor event.
Headlining the first two nights is a band close to Lombardi’s heart – and the hearts of many Valley fans.
Spafford, a Prescott-based foursome that’s been around since 2009, will take the stage with its blend of multiple genres of music including rock, funk, jazz, reggae, ska and electro-pop.
In their early years before they began tours across the country, Spafford frequently appeared at the Sail Inn and has made over 100 recordings of their live shows, available on SiriusXM, Spotify and Apple Music. Last New Year’s Eve the band played two live shows that drew thousands of views from across the country.
Their latest tour will be ending Friday and Saturday at Cactus Jack’s.
Lombardi and Perez also are bringing Stephen Ashbrook & Band and The Noodles for headliners on Sunday.
“All of these very popular bands grew up in the Valley,” Lombardi said. “They are “Arizona-home based musicians!”
“As everyone knows the musicians have struggled as much due to COVID,” she added. “Cactus Jack’s feels passionate about supporting local musicians.”
The lineup for the festival is:
Friday: Spafford, Xtra Ticket, Power Drive and The Harvest.
Saturday: Spafford, Groove Session, Zeppapotapuss and Prince -The Show, a tribute band.
Sunday: Stephen Ashbrook & Band and The Noodles.
Ticket prices range from $35 a day to $99 for the three-day admission, plus a service charge of between $5 to $8, depending on the package.
For $35, guests can bring a small chair while $45 gets them closer to the stage by getting standing room in what Lombardi calls “the pit.”
Multiple beer and drink bars will be available inside and outside the bar.
While guests are encouraged to bring protective gear and “a neighborly attitude,” they cannot bring coolers, outside food, umbrellas, kites, flags, blankets, handbags and backpacks.
