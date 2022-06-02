Cane Hill returns with stop at Pub Rock

It’s been nearly two years since the members of the Louisiana-based metal outfit Cane Hill have been able to plant their feet on a stage in front of a live audience.
During those two years, vocalist Elijah Witt admits that he and his bandmates found it difficult to muster up the energy to rehearse for a show that they feared would never happen.
However, the band did still feel a desire to continue writing new material.
“We didn’t have a reason to hash out a whole set and we became so focused on writing music that we didn’t have time to get together,” Witt said. “It’s felt great getting back and playing music because even though we’ve released a bunch of music, we didn’t get together to rehearse for two years.”
Instead, the band wrote and recorded two EPs, “Krewe De La Mort, Vol. 1” and “Krewe D’Amour, Vol. 2”, and is eager to rip the tracks off the works live.
“The songs have taken over our setlist and it’s sick,” Witt said. “We’ve always been one of those bands that do not like to play old songs, so getting to come into this headliner playing mostly-unheard live songs is exciting.”
New songs aren’t the only things that Witt feels fans need.
“I’m not a scientist and I don’t know what the right time is to come back but touring doesn’t seem as volatile as it has been,” he said. “So as long as we’re allowed to put on shows, I think economically we need to but additionally I think people need some good news since music has been gone for so long.”
In preparation for the tour, the band spent months doing something it hadn’t done in two years: rehearsing.
“After two years of not rehearsing we started jamming again about three months ago,” Witt said.
However, since Scottsdale marks stop number two on the band’s tour, Witt foresees his performance not being fully dialed in.
“I still see Scottsdale having plenty of rust,” Witt said with a laugh. “I’m happy that we’re going west first since Arizona has always been fun and it’s chalked full of rockers so it’s a fun demographic to hit first.”
In addition to treating fans to new tunes live and fine-tuning his performance, Witt plans to make the live performances more expansive than ever by draping the stage with two custom-made crosses and a light show that will transform each venue into what Witt describes as a “creepy church.”
“It’s going to be bigger, better and badder,” he said. “It’ll be bigger than anything we’ve ever done in terms of the production of the performance.”
He also meticulously curated a cast of supporting acts: Florida-based metal act Afterlife, Illinois-based metal band VCTMS and rockers Moodring, which will prime fans in attendance for the eclectic sounds Cane Hill brings to the table.
“Methodically it was to start them slowly, hit them fast, get them pumped then crush them. That’s the order of the bands,” Witt said.
He also wants fans to hear a myriad of sounds and avoid redundancy. “When we all go to a show, we don’t want to see the same band five times just get progressively louder and their songs more memorable,” Witt said. “I wanted to see four or five bands that were completely individual in their sound so that everyone is having a good time.”
As for his act, Witt is excited to dazzle the audience and put spins on the band’s signature tunes while exposing fans to the works that Cane Hill created while cooped up during the early days of the pandemic.
“We did some fun things with the song ‘Why’ and I’m excited to play that song again with a little twist to it,” Witt said.
But his main source of excitement remains in giving his new tracks an on-stage presence.
“I’m excited to play the new songs since it’s something fresh for me,” Witt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.