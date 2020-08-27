With The Maine, John O’Callaghan has played festivals, small clubs and larger theaters.
This weekend, The Maine will livestream a show from an undisclosed Phoenix venue at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Playing in front of a handful of people – but for fans worldwide on the music app Pillar – makes him anxious.
“Before all this madness, we performed at the Orpheum for one person,” said O’Callaghan, who recently moved to Ahwatukee.
“It was a neat thing. We surprised her. She thought she was coming to a concert with a room full of other people. It was so hard to just try to impress one person. I was pretty nervous.”
The Maine will take a page from the NBA for its virtual show named “The Maine Presents Flowers On The Grave.”
“It seems like people are there,” he said slyly. “We’re hoping to make it interactive and hopefully people can see themselves on a screen.”
The show will be available for free to fans with an active Pillar membership. Launched this year, Pillar is a music community app designed for fans as a direct way to support their favorite band while receiving access to exclusive content and opportunities. Fans not on Pillar can purchase tickets on the band’s website, themaineband.com.
O’Callaghan said the pandemic and subsequent quarantine has been tough on him. Both of his parents came down with COVID-19, but survived.
“They saw it through and they’re fine,” he said. “It’s a scary time. It’s an uncertain time. Our bloodline, our livelihood is being on the road. We’re trying to perpetuate our music by playing live and interacting and we’ve had all of that taken away from us.
“We’ve been fortunate in that we have such a great group of people who support what we do. They allow us to come up with ideas and make ends meet without being on the road. It made us appreciate what we have more.”
That said, he’s looking forward to rehearsals this week.
“We haven’t stood up and played in a long time,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll pick up where we left off. I’m looking forward to playing music with the guys again.
Instead of spending August wrapping up Sad Summer Festival (postponed to summer 2021) and performing at the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals, The Maine has instead wrapped up recording its eighth studio album (untitled, 2021). The virtual show will commemorate the end of the album cycle of 2019’s “You are OK.”
“We’ll play ‘You are OK’ in its entirety,” he said. “There are a few songs we never got around to playing, which is really exciting for us.
“We’ll also dive back and play what we think are staples that we think people want to hear. In between, we’ll have a lot of interaction between us on stage, too. Normally, if you go to one of our show, I’m the hog and I take up all the time on the mic. I’d like to get everyone to participate.”
