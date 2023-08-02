Ahwatukee teen takes on “Les Misérables"

When Limelight Performing Arts opens “Les Misérables School Edition” at the Mesa Arts Center Aug. 4, Ahwatukee’s Porter Carr, 16, will step into the role of Marius.
He and 15-year-old Westley Caryl of Chandler share the role, with Porter playing Marius in the “Innkeeper” cast and Westley performing with the “Barricade” cast. It’s a dream part for any young thespian.
“Marius is definitely a dream role for me,” said Porter. “He is the Romeo of ‘Les Mis,’ falling in love with Cosette who is kept isolated for her protection because her father, Jean Valjean, is on the run.
“While he is in love with her, he does not understand that one of his friends, Eponine, is in love with him, which creates an interesting dynamic between the three characters.”
It’s not Porter’s first turn in the limelight, as he has performed numerous lead and supporting roles including Billy Flynn in “Chicago: Teen Edition,” Chip Tolentino in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and Don Price in “Big Fish.”
Still, this musical is special to him.
“‘Les Mis’ is one of my favorite shows,” he said. “I’ve seen it several times, and the music is really beautiful. This is the first opportunity I have had to audition for it.”
Porter is one of 30 youth performers from across greater Phoenix who will bring 19th century France to life Aug. 4-13 in “Les Mis.”
This stunning musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s timeless tale will transport audiences to a world where love triumphs over adversity and dreams never die.
Director Christian Graca believes she has assembled just the right cast to do Hugo’s masterpiece justice.
“The best thing about this cast is their overwhelming desire to tell this story in a compelling way, and to move audiences with the timeless messages of enduring love and devotion,” she said.
“Les Mis” centers on the tumultuous world of Jean Valjean, a former convict imprisoned for 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving child.
After his release, Valjean breaks his parole and assumes a new identity, determined to leave his troubled past behind.
When he crosses paths with Fantine, a factory worker fallen into destitution, he promises to care for her young daughter, Cosette, rescuing her from the clutches of the unscrupulous innkeepers, the Thénardiers.
Years later, in Paris, a group of students rise up against the oppressive regime. Among them is Marius, who falls deeply in love with Cosette. Their love story unfolds against the backdrop of the June Rebellion of 1832.
“‘Les Mis’ has time jumps where characters age in the show, so they have a significant change in character and perspective as the story progresses,” said Christian Graca, director of “Les Mis.”
Added Porter, “I feel like there are so many complex characters with lots of things going on, but, as the story progresses, you realize how everything is intertwined.”
With music by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, the score, too, helps move the story along. It includes beloved songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Bring Him Home” and “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables,” Marius’ heartbreaking soliloquy of mourning for the friends and revolutionaries lost during the failed uprising.
“The music is challenging to learn, but it’s so beautiful with a lot of duets, harmonies and layered melodies,” said Emma England, Limelight’s artistic director who, along with Tom Graca, is music directing “Les Mis.”
“I have really enjoyed working with the cast on how to act the music, like figuring out where the phrases need to rise and fall and how to convey the emotion this story demands.”
Porter and his cast members are up to the challenge – and they know that practice makes perfect.
“The three-part harmony between Marius, Eponine and Cosette in ‘A Heart Full of Love’ is difficult, but fun to do,” Porter said.
While “Les Mis” doesn’t traditionally include much dance, England and co-choreographer, Marie South, are using movement to elevate the performance.
“We were very deliberate in designing choreography that would add impact without taking away from the intent of the show,” said England.
“For example, Christian designed
custom flags to communicate the time hops in this story. Our cast uses dance to place the flags and reinforce this message of forward motion. It’s one way we’re putting our own touch on ‘Les Mis’ and supporting the continuous movement of this story.”
After nine weeks of rehearsals, the cast is eager to open the show and excited about the audience’s response.
“I think the audience will enjoy the attention to detail by the actors and the production team throughout the entire show,” said Porter. “The large group numbers and harmonies are really impressive.”
Winner of over 100 international awards and seen by more than 70 million people, “Les Mis” has been performed in more than 40 countries and in 22 languages.
Limelight’s production is directed by Christian Graca with music direction by Tom Graca and Emma England and choreography by England and Marie South.
Tickets for “Les Misérables School Edition” start at $21 and can be purchased at mesaartscenter.com, search “limelight.” The run includes both matinee and evening performances. Group discounts are available.
