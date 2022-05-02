What's Cooking: Have a cuppa of carrot cake for a change

I’ve tasted a lot of carrot cake through the years and this recipe is my favorite, so why not turn it into gorgeous cupcakes?
There are so many reasons to love this recipe. It’s super moist and that is the result of four things; soaking raisins in liqueur like Grand Marnier or Cointreau, adding crushed pineapple which adds moisture without overpowering the cupcake with pineapple flavor, freezing the cake to stop the cooking process (cakes continue to cook slightly when removed from the oven which can make them dry) and brushing a glaze over the cupcakes before frosting them.
Besides being ultra moist, these cupcakes have an incredible flavor due in part to toasting both the walnuts and the shredded coconut. The end result is a much more complex and memorable flavor profile in every forkful.
The frosting? In a word, extraordinary. It’s a smooth and lustrous cream cheese icing with a hint of fresh squeezed lemon juice for a sweet and tangy finish. I love recipes that are foolproof and fantastic!
Ingredients:
1 cup vegetable oil
3 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 cups sugar
1 small can (or 1 cup) crushed pineapple, not drained
2 cups shredded carrots (2 large carrots)
1 cup golden raisins, marinated for one hour in Grand Marnier or orange liqueur
1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
1 cup coconut, toasted until golden brown
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
In a small bowl, cover the raisins with liqueur and let them soak for one hour, and then drain. In a dry skillet on medium high heat, toast the walnuts and set aside. In the same skillet, toast the coconut until golden brown. (Be careful not to burn the coconut!) In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, mixing well.
Pour batter into cupcake liners. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or until toothpick comes up clean. Remove from oven and immediately pour carrot cake glaze over the top of the cupcakes. Place the cupcakes in the freezer until cool, and then frost with Cream Cheese Frosting.
Carrot Cupcake Glaze Ingredients
4 tablespoons butter
½ cup buttermilk*
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon baking soda
(*For homemade buttermilk, mix 2 tablespoons vinegar or lemon juice into ½ cup milk or cream. Stir and let sit for 10-15 minutes.)
Directions:
In a medium saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons butter, ½ cup of buttermilk, ½ cup of sugar and ½ teaspoon of baking soda. Bring to a boil (Mixture will bubble up and triple in size.)
Pierce cupcakes with skewer or toothpick and pour glaze over cupcakes.
Cream Cheese Frosting Ingredients
8 oz cream cheese
4 teaspoons butter, softened
3 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Juice of ½ lemon
Directions:
Beat together cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add powdered sugar, vanilla and lemon juice. Mix until well incorporated. Put in piping bag and frost top of cupcakes.
