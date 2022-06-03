Ahwatukee author attending mammoth book fest

Ahwatukee award-winning author Katrina Shawver will be joining more than 50 authors will be on hand to share stories and insights into their craft at the inaugural Desert Foothills Book Festival in northern Scottsdale next Saturday.
The free event – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th St. – will offer attendees a a chance to peruse fiction, nonfiction, memoirs, children’s books and other genres and have books signed by the authors. There will be door prizes and even a raffle. Proceeds from this initial event will fund The Holland Center program “Creative Kids: Tell Me a Story.”
Shawver, author of the award-winning “Henry: A Polish Swimmer’s True Story of Friendship from Auschwitz to America,” will be alongside Ettie Zilber, author of “A Holocaust Memoir of Love and Resilience, Mama’s Survival from Lithuania to America.”
Both their stories take place during World War II and the Holocaust and are set in the neighboring countries of Poland and Lithuania. Together, the books offer a shared history and geography, and two different Holocaust experiences. Shawver’s book is about Henry Zguda, of Ahwatukee, a Polish Christian survivor of German concentration camps, and his subsequent life in America.
Zilber’s memoir follows her mother’s story from the Lithuanian Jewish experience and subsequent adjustment to life in America. Lithuania and Poland have shared borders for centuries.
Zilber was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany, and after retirement from a career in international schools, she now is active in the Phoenix Holocaust Association and devotes time to educating youth and adults about the Holocaust.
“Both books are timelier than ever, given the current events unfolding in Ukraine and shared history and geography,” Shawver said.
Shawver is an experienced writer, seasoned speaker, and is the recipient of the 2018 Polish Heritage Award from the Polish American Congress of Arizona. Shawver also is available for speaking engagements. Information: katrinashawver.com, Katrina@katrinashawver.com or 602-492-1232.
The Desert Foothills Book Festival grew from the desire of a group of local authors to connect personally with book lovers and to promote an appreciation of reading and the literary arts.
“With the Tucson Book Festival to the south and the Payson and Prescott book festivals to the north, this small group felt the greater Phoenix, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, and Carefree areas were missing a valuable opportunity to meet and engage with local authors from all genres,” organizers say on their website, desertfoothillsbookfestival.com “The year 2022 marks the first year of the festival with many, many more to come.”
Organizers describe the festival as “a celebration of the importance of reading in our community” that aims to “promote literacy and a love of reading among adults and children by creating an interactive and inclusive venue for readers and authors to connect.”
Among the authors who will be attending are Karen Odden and Dan Baldwin, who will give presentations on the craft and skill of writing.
Odden will speak on the importance of the setting for any novel, especially when writing historical fiction. Her passion is Victorian England, and she’ll share photographs of some of the places in London that helped her bring her stories to life.
Baldwin will explain his 20 years of experience with psychic detection and spirit communication, followed by how he structured his books to combine these realities with effective storytelling.
For a rundown on the other authors who will be on hand Saturday at the event, see desertfoothillsbookfestival.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.