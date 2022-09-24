Butterfly Wonderland inspires director’s ‘gift

In promoting his forthcoming film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” actor, comedian, film director and Scottsdale transplant Rob Schneider had a unique idea to give Butterfly Wonderland a “thank you card” for allowing some scenes to be shot there.
Because of his positive experiences at Butterfly Wonderland, Schneider figured the attraction would be the perfect place to give fans and guests of the area a gift they could not get anywhere else. A book.
“This is my thank you card to the people of Arizona for allowing us to be their neighbors and being so nice to us,” Schneider said.
The film – set to premiere on Sept. 27 at Harkins Camelview at Scottsdale Fashion Square before rolling over exclusively to screens at Harkins Theatres across the Valley – co-stars Scottsdale resident Schneider and his 9-year-old daughter Miranda Scarlett.
It features a book titled “Meara’s Storytime Book,” which has been converted into a children’s book that features sketches from nearly eight minutes of the film devoted to animation.
“There are eight minutes of world-class animation and there are different kinds of animation,” Schneider said. “Of course, there’s the Pixar, perfect, perfect animation, but I wanted kids today to see what cartoons used to look like. Okay, so we did old Merrie Melodies, Warner Brothers style cartoon animation done by Disney animators and it was so beautiful, I said, ‘We’ve got to do a book.’”
The hard-copy book features an almost abstract outline of butterfly wings on the cover highlighted by a 60s-style cartoon insect protruding from the blended background. Its colors were largely inspired by the monarch butterfly — which Schneider says is featured throughout the film.
Schneider noted the four phases of monarch butterflies, explaining that the fourth phase survives the longest. He thought that was a subliminal theme he could include throughout the film.
“You see the butterfly throughout
the movie, and (the film is) about liberation,” Schneider said. “It’s about being free, fulfilling your dreams and hanging on to your dreams even when it seems impossible.”
Schneider also says that multiple trips to the Butterfly Wonderland during the past few scorching summers only further fostered his and his family’s love for the winged insects.
“When we first moved here, we wanted to do stuff with the kids and that was an oasis for us,” Schneider said. “They loved the Butterfly Wonderland because we could go there for hours just see butterflies and then it’s just magical.”
Shooting a film that he jokes is the only movie he has made that his wife will allow their children to see, Schneider
knew that the Butterfly Wonderland had to be one of the locations for “Daddy Daughter Trip.”
However, he admits that filming a movie in an active butterfly habitat was not the easiest thing to do.
“They’re very fragile and you’re not supposed to touch them at all. I mean, they’re like nature’s origami made of rice paper,” Schneider said.
Still, he reflects positively on his filming experience with the butterflies.
“They released butterflies at our feet so they could fly into the camera,” Schneider said.
Even as a trained actor whose career has spanned over three decades, Schneider admits he still felt like a kid again when a butterfly would land on him. “You instantly revert to a child when a butterfly lands on you,” he said.
Schneider and Miranda Scarlett were at Arizona Boardwalk on Sept. 18 and will migrate back there again Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to noon, for another round of book signings.
This is the first time Schneider has ever done a book signing and admits that he has nerves about the event.
“I’ve never done one before, I’ve only done it in a fake way for the real Rob TV series (on Netflix) so I don’t know what to expect,” Schneider said with a laugh. “I hope people show up and hope they like the book.”
He is also looking forward to having another bonding experience with his daughter as the two sign whatever material fans bring to them.
“We’re looking forward to taking pictures or whatever anybody wants,” he said. “If they want me to sign a book, it’d be nice if it was mine, but I’ll sign I’ll sign any of my books or David Spades books,” he added with a laugh.
If You Go...
What: Book signing and meet and greet with Rob and Miranda Scarlett Schneider
Where: Arizona Boardwalk 9500 E. Via De Ventura
When: 10 a.m.-noon, Oct. 1.
Cost: Free
Info: butterflywonderland.com
