When October rolls around, the ghosts and ghouls creep out at Thompson Event Center in Mesa.
Scarizona Scaregrounds, 1901 N. Alma School Road, returns for another season of frights at night on Friday, Oct. 7.
Starting its seventh year, owner and director of operations Allen Thompson said despite some troubles over the summer, the crew has revamped the Valley tradition.
“At Scarizona, we have been offering Valley residents a fun, haunting experience for years. It’s practically a local Halloween institution,” Thompson said.
The pandemic didn’t affect much in the way of the business as Thompson said they remained open the past couple seasons.
“We survived staying busy and operating through COVID with a lot of restrictions in place,” Thompson said.
Though visitor numbers were reduced through the pandemic, Thompson said with COVID protocols in place, including temperature checks and social distancing, kept their workforce hanging tough.
“So, our attendance was much, much lower,” Thompson said. “But we continued to stay open and keep our people employed.”
But Thompson said the past couple years has made him rethink a lot of things and along with economic factors such as an increase in minimum wage, materials and insurance, they’ve made a few changes.
Though the monsoons and summer heat only postponed opening day by a week, the show goes on.
With a crew of more than 60 people, Thompson said the 10-acre property will open on Friday with some old classics and new features that he said should be another spooky spectacle.
“We just kind of laid off a little bit, slowed things down and took our time,” Thompson said. “We want to make sure everything’s done right.”
The newest feature “Mayhem in the Madness” is a collective work of props and animatronics from past years with a redesigned layout that gives actors more room.
“It’s not quite as contained,” Thompson said. “So, it’s a little more chaotic inside.”
With “more animatronics than all the other shows in town put together,” Thompson said some technological advancements to certain processes have made it easier to change the show on the fly.
For families with younger children under 12 years old, the Scaregrounds has added the new “Fright in the Lights,” a mile-long Halloween-themed drive through a light show geared toward all ages that want to see to see larger-than-life pumpkins, spiders, ghosts, goblins and more.
“Whether you love all things scary, or you’re looking for an experience that’s tailored to families,” Thompson said. “Scarizona will be here to help everyone get into the Halloween spirit.”
All of this comes from expectations arising over the years that Thompson said has forced him to flex his fright muscles in wanting to bring scarier sights and ghastlier ghouls.
Thompson said he started in the haunting business in 1997 and discovered the enjoyment he took from others delights enjoying the spectacles.
But over the years, Thompson said it’s been more tricks than treats with both competition and standards raising scare standards.
“People’s level of expectations are definitely higher than it used to be,” Thompson said.
If You Go...
What: Scarizona Haunted House
When: Oct. 7-31
Where: 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa.
Cost: Starting at $24.95 per person.
Info: Scarizona.com
What: Frights in the Lights
When: October 7-31
Where: 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa.
Cost: From $24.95 per carload.
Info: www.FrightsInTheLights.com
