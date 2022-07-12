What's Cooking: You might come to love stuffed grape leaves with this recipe

I’ve always sort of liked stuffed grape leaves. But it wasn’t until this recipe that I now love them!
What a difference a great recipe can make, right?
Stuffed grape leaves, also known as Dolmas or Dolmades, can be a delightful appetizer or side dish to a wonderful Mediterranean or Middle Eastern menu.
I found this dish to be really fun to make. The hardest part is taking the grape leaves out of the jar! I have no idea how they stuff them in there, but have patience and take your time getting them out.
After that, smooth sailing to a memorable meal!.
Ingredients:
25-30 grape leaves, plus more to line the pan
1 pound ground pork
5 tablespoons rice, partially cooked and rinsed
1 large sweet onion, chopped fine
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 small bunch cilantro, chopped
10 large basil leaves, chopped
10 medium mint leaves, chopped
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups water (or more depending on the size of your pan)
Directions:
Carefully take grape leaves out of the jar, and rinse well. Remove stems. Set torn leaves aside to line the pan later. Partially cook rice by adding rice and 2/3 cups of water to a small pan. Bring to a boil and let simmer 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a sieve and rinse.
Add butter and vegetable oil to a medium pan over medium high heat. When butter is melted add onion and cook, stirring, until translucent and just starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Let cool slightly.
In a large bowl, combine pork, cooked onion, rice, chopped cilantro, basil, mint, cumin, salt, and pepper.
On a clean working surface, place a grape leaf smooth and shiny side down. Put about 2 tablespoons of the beef/rice mixture in the middle of the leave, closer to the stem. Fold the bottom part of the leaf, covering the filling. Then fold two sides over and roll the leaf up, burrito style, seam side down. Repeat with all the remaining leaves and filling.
Line a large deep skillet with grape leaves. Place the dolmas close to each other in the grape leaves lined pan. (You can make two layers if needed.) Combine lemon juice, water and salt and pour into the skillet just to barely cover the dolmas.
Place an inverted plate or a smaller lid on top of the dolmas to prevent them from floating and unwrapping. (This step is essential!)
Bring to a boil, then immediately reduce heat to a gentle simmer for 60-75 minutes.
Remove from heat and let stand for 15-30 minutes. Serves 12.
(Note: You can find a Dolmas Spice Blend at any Middle Eastern Market which can replace the fresh herbs. If choosing this option, replace the fresh cilantro, basil and mint with one heaping tablespoon of dried Dolmas Spice Blend)
For more great recipe ideas and videos, visit jandatri.com
