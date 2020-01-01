Whether you’re looking for just one more item for your New Year’s Eve bash or looking for something to serve during New Year’s Day bowl games, Grown Up S’mores Marshmallow Pops makes for a tasty treat,
I had to look no further than the back of a Honey Maid Graham Cracker Box. If you find the old-fashioned S’more’s to be a little messy to eat, you’re going to love the modern day “cake pop” version.
I found the perfect size (3 inch) pretzels at Cost Plus World Market. (UTZ All-Natural Butter Sticks.) Then, if you have leftover graham crackers, try moist and flavorful Graham Cracker Cake. I found the recipe in the 1931 Searchlight Cookbook. It’s an 82-year-old dessert that I’m guessing few people have tried, even though Graham Crackers continue to be one of America’s favorite snacks.
For this recipe, the graham cracker crumbs replace the flour, and the folded-in egg whites make this cake light and fluffy. You can serve it with whipped cream, but I’ve also shared my favorite glaze that’s perfect for desserts like the Graham Cracker Cake.
I hope you’ll enjoy both treats.
May they add S’more to your
life in 2020!
Cake Pops
Ingredients:
12 pretzel sticks, about 3-4 inches long
12 large marshmallows
3 oz. dipping chocolate or chocolate coating
1/3 cup Graham Cracker Crumbs
Directions:
Prepare one small shallow bowl with melted choc
olate and one with graham cracker crumbs. Insert 1 end of each pretzel stick into the marshmallow.
Dip each marshmallow half way up in chocolate then roll in graham crumbs, turning to evenly to coat. Place on parchment-covered baking sheet.
Refrigerate for 2-3 minutes or until chocolate coating is firm. Store in airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.
Graham Cracker Cake
Ingredients:
1/2 cup butter
1 cup sugar
3 eggs, separated, whites stiffly beaten
2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 cup milk or buttermilk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup chopped walnuts
1 pound (1 box) graham crackers, crushed
Directions:
Cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks, beating thoroughly. Add graham cracker crumbs, baking powder, vanilla, milk and nuts, mixing well. Fold in stiffly beaten egg whites. Pour into well-greased 9 X 13 baking dish at 350 about 30 minutes or until toothpick comes up clean. Remove from oven and pour glaze over top.
Glaze Ingredients:
4 tablespoons butter
½ cup sugar
½ cup buttermilk or cream
¼ teaspoon of baking soda
Directions:
In a medium pot, mix together all ingredients and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. When mixture froths and expands, pour immediately over warm cake. Sprinkle with nuts, if desired.
