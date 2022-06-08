Gilbert’s yoga goats get big national TV spotlight

Goat Yoga has taken the world by storm and last week its Gilbert pioneers brought their animals to the stage of the NBC TV show “America’s Got Talent.”
Going into the competition, Arizona Goat Yoga co-founder April Gould had no set expectations – given that all animals can be very unpredictable.
“We have the most amazingly talented goats in the entire world, but they still are farm animals,” chuckled Gould. “So we weren’t quite sure exactly what they were going to do. I spent months and months training them, but with the lights and the audience, it was still a gamble.”
Their first live TV appearance aired May 31 and while Gould said they
had a successful showing, their performance was edited into the program’s “flops” portion.
Despite that, Gould and the goats have been cleared for the show’s second round.
“We did an obstacle course and they didn’t show any of that,” said Gould.
Right before the show, all the judges went to meet the goats. And when judge Sofia Vergara picked up Gould’s star goat, Minnie, it fell asleep in her arms.
“I was getting a little bit nervous,” said Gould. “The goat was asleep and it was the only one that does every trick.”
Two minutes before the show, Gould managed to awaken Minnie. Gould’s goats and alpacas participated in the obstacle course.
Gould said the network showed a funny impromptu performance with the goats after they had already finished their routine.
“They did a really good job, I mean we made it through to the next round.”
Gould still loves “America’s Got Talent” and appreciates the opportunity to move on to the next round, whenever that is scheduled to take place next.
It’s been seven years since goat yoga first came to Arizona. Gould, along with her longtime friend Sarah Williams, realized one day that they could combine their two passions into a business.
Gould fashions herself as the “Goat Whisperer” and Williams teaches paddleboard yoga. When Williams experienced a slowdown in business during winter, she and Gould came together to find a new spin on the workout.
Even though it’s their first time on “America’s Got Talent,” Gould and Williams are no strangers to TV. They have appeared on many television shows over the years, often giving their goats a spotlight.
Gould and Williams have both competed together on shows like “The Amazing Race,” sporting their goat yoga shirts. And when Gould trained for American Ninja Warrior, her goats assisted, doing push-ups or squats with their balance to the test as well.
But it was winning with their goats on the Nickelodeon animal show, “Unleashed,” that inspired the two women’s confidence and motivation to seek recognition on one of the biggest talent shows in the world.
“We were like ‘Hey, we won that show so what’s the biggest talent show in the world?’ America’s Got Talent,” said Gould.
If you want to meet Arizona’s own AGT goats in person, go online to schedule a goat yoga class at goatyoga.com.
