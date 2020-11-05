Many restaurants have taken a major economic hit from the pandemic this year, but that hasn’t stopped a Arizona’s first build-your-own pasta from opening.
The Pesto Italian Eatery, which opened two days ago at 2780 W. Chandler Blvd., gives guests the opportunity to enjoy fresh, homemade pasta and sauces in a casual environment at an affordable price point.
The restaurant is led by Cosmo Magliozzi, who is bringing his passion for high-quality Italian cuisine cultivated by his father, Antonio Magliozzi – a retired celebrity chef and restauranteur who gained recognition for his popularity among well-known clients such as Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone and even former President Bill Clinton.
“I am thrilled to be able to share the fresh pasta and sauces that were inspired by my father, Chef Antonio Magliozzi, with our guests,” founder Cosmo Magliozzi said. “To be able to bring his authentic Italian approach to cooking to a fast-casual concept for everyone to try is an honor.”
At Pasta 78, guests build their own pasta bowl by choosing one of the several homemade, fresh pasta options as well as a house made sauce, protein and toppings.
Pasta 78 will have a rotation of several pastas including a gluten-free option. The primary pasta options will include two long noodle variations and two short noodles, made fresh on-site every day.
The restaurant will also serve several homemade pasta sauces including a signature marinara and pesto, as well as specialty rotating options such as lobster cream and the famous Italian tuna red sauce.
A variety of proteins and vegetables are also available to add to the pasta, including meatballs, sausage, chicken, pancetta, grilled artichoke and eggplant, to name a few.
From there, every bowl will be topped with Pasta 78’s specialty blend of cheeses and fresh basil, then served with a traditional Italian breadstick.
Additionally, Pasta 78 will offer several grab-and-go salad options including a mixed green salad, Caprese salad and an Italian tuna salad made from the family’s traditional recipe.
Dessert options will include classic Italian favorites such as torta della nonna, cannoli and sfogliatella.
Information: pestoeatery.com or follow on Facebook.
