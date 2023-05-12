Adults get into the AZ ACT with ‘9 to 5’

After more than 20 years of providing arts education and performances, Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre rebranded as Arizona Community Theatrical Company, or AZ ACT.
That wider focus means adults are not part of the program and the first group will get their chance to entertain residents with a Mother’s Day showing May 14 of the hit “9 to 5 The Musical.”
The cast features 26 adults – twice the number that AZ ACT Executive Director Melissa Snow had expected.
With strong feminist themes, the show will be performed at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at Lights, Camera, Discover, 4825 E. Warner Road, in Ahwatukee Palms Plaza.
A cash bar will feature the show’s signature drink, the Maui Wowie. Tickets are $10 and on sale at azact.org/shows-tickets.
“9 to 5 The Musical,” based on the 1980 movie of the same name and featuring lyrics by Dolly Parton.
Bibi Herran, who plays the role of secretary Maria in the show, approached AZ ACT Snow with the idea of an adults-only production because she wanted to share the musical theatre experience with her children, 5th grade twins Julia and Anders Fagerman.
“For as long as I can remember, I have loved musicals. Watching my kids have so much fun in many AZ ACT productions inspired me to ask Melissa to direct a play performed by adults. My dream came true,” Herran said.
Originally the plan was to produce the ABBA-inspired hit “Mamma Mia!” since Desert Vista High School performed it in 2021 and several parents of those students were interested in taking on their kids’ roles.
Snow had hoped maybe they would get 12 adults signed up if she was lucky, but was hesitant to license the rights to the show until she was certain they’d have enough participation.
Her plans were almost derailed when the rights management company refused AZ ACT’s license, claiming there was a competing production nearby that would pose a conflict.
“By this point, the performers were excited and committed, so Melissa did a quick search for other shows featuring an adult cast that would fit the talents involved,” said Heather Sapp of Ahwatukee, a parent who also is in the “9 to 5” cast.
But Snow discovered “9 to 5 The Musical” and her plans survived – and thrived.
Set in the 1970s, the show is about three female coworkers who concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss.
The women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.
“It seemed only fitting to perform on Mother’s Day, given the number of family connections in the cast,” Sapp said.
“It truly is a family affair, boasting a mother and daughter pair, father and son, two married couples, and two sets of sisters, in addition to ACT alumni and parents of ACT kids.
The daughter of the “mother-daughter pair,” Megan Snow plays Doralee Rhodes, which was originated by Dolly Parton.
Megan is a fifth grade teacher at Kyrene de la Estrella, and “9 to 5” marks a return to acting after she switched to directing the past few years.
“It has been so much fun being directed by my mom [Melissa Snow] again,” she said. “Growing up at AZ ACT, I was able to experience learning who my mom is as a director, so it was just like traveling back in time!”
The musical is also a homecoming for Olivia Smith, playing Judy Bernly, the role originated by Jane Fonda in the movie.
She is one half of one of the two sister pairs in the cast, joining her sister Madeline Egbert. The other sister pair comprises Sooz Rudolph and Allison Chafin.
Olivia, a nurse, began at ACT in third grade, and continued through high school, performing in approximately 30 shows, plus show choirs and dance lessons.
“My sister and I did a ton of shows together when we were younger, so it’s just like we’re kids again,” she said.
Local entrepreneur Monica Gellman, owner of Lookie It’s a Cookie, portrays Violet Newstead, the role originated by Lily Tomlin. Her boss, played by Dabney Coleman in the movie, is Monica’s husband, lawyer Jason Gellman. Eric Chen and Heather Sapp are the other husband-wife pair in the cast.
“My daughters have worked with Melissa for over a decade, but it’s been a fun shift from ‘stage mom’ to performer,” Monica said.
“Added bonus is being in the show with my husband, who is hilarious as Hart but definitely playing against type. Aside from karaoke, we’ve never shared the stage, though each of us acted in high school and college before we met.”
The other cast members are Shana Schwarz, Jacob Anderson, Connor Egan, Kaitlyn Johnson, Bibi Herran, Patrick Keyser, Madeline Egbert, Jeffri-Lynn Campbell, Andrew Egan, Matt Harmon, Erin Myers, Liz O’Neill, Kaley Scott, Theresa Paganini, Amy Ash, Stacy Lang, Adrienne Hekster-Babic, Allison Chafin and Dianne Magnusson.
Summer camp and classes
AZ ACT is offering both a full-day summer camp and a variety of theater-related classes for kids of all ages. And it also is planning a a main stage production of “Sponge Bob The Musical” that is not part of the summer camp for kids ages 6-19.
For details, see azact.org.
