Adults get into the AZ ACT with ‘9 to 5’

Rehearsing for AZ ACT’s presentation of “9 to 5 The Musical” are, from left, Andrew Egan as Tinsworthy, Eric Chen as Bob Enright, Jason Gellman as Franklyn Hart, Jr., Monica Gellman as Violet Newstead, Megan Snow as Doralee Rhodes, and Olivia Smith as Judy Bernly. (Courtesy of Heather Sapp)