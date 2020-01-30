Eliana Burns may have left the Desert Vista High School stage, but she has hardly left theater.
The 2018 Ahwatukee grad, now a sophomore majoring in sustainability with a minor in political science at Arizona State University’s Barrett, The Honors College, is still acting but now on the community theater circuit.
Burns is getting some rave reviews – along with the production itself – in Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre’s presentation of the Agatha Christie mystery “Murder on the Nile.”
The production can be seen at 7:30 on Friday and Saturdays as well as at 2 p.m. on Sundays through Feb. 23 at the intimate Actors Theater in Scottsdale Fashion Center. Tickets are $28 for adults and $22 for students and seniors: Available at 480-483-1664 or desertstages.com
“Murder on the Nile” is a 1944 murder mystery play by Christie, based on her 1937 novel “Death on the Nile.”
In it, Burns plays one of the leading roles as Kay Ridgeway Mostyn, the daughter of England’s richest man who marries the penniless Simon Mostyn at the expense of his longtime lover.
The trio end up with several other passengers aboard a riverboat and, as you might have guessed from the title, someone is murdered.
The plot is full of twists and surprises as the characters go about trying to identify the culprit. On a boat not very large, they can’t truly get away from each other, so the race is on to figure out who did it.
The website “Talking Broadway” applauded the production, calling the play a “well-crafted drama” and raving about Director Mark-Alan Celente’s “wonderful cast, clear direction and beautiful creative aspects that make the play an engaging experience.”
Clemente directed several Desert Stages shows, including the sold-out extended run of Christie’s “The Mousetrap” and the critically acclaimed Neil Simon’s “Lost In Yonkers.”
And he’s hit another theatrical home run with “Nile,” according to TalkingBroadway.com
“An added joy, if you’ve read the book or seen the film or TV adaptation of the novel,” it said, “is the play has many changes from those other versions of Christie’s book.”
It singled out Burns and actor James Olson, who plays her husband, for their performance, applauding them for the way they “create sophisticated and stylish charters as the young newlyweds.”
This is Desert Stages’ first show in the Actors Café, but it isn’t Burns’ first foray into theater outside of Desert Vista, where she was co-president of the Thunder Theatre Company.
She recently appeared in two shows at Laughing Pig Theatre in Mesa – where she also sits on its board.
And while this is her first jaunt with Desert Stages, she said, “Hopefully, I can do more.”
Burns finds her work with Desert Stages challenging.
“DST is definitely much bigger and tougher than DV theatre,” she said. “There are always multiple shows going on at the same time with all different casts. There is a large age range at DST as well.
“There is a much larger talent pool at DST, so they are able to do many different types of shows. At DV, we were usually restricted to a specific type of show with a specific cast.”
Still, her talent apparently was immediately recognized by Desert Stages, as she notes, “I am playing a big role and definitely a key role as the show mostly revolves around different relationships with my character.”
But she is a bit torn between the stage and Mother Earth when she is asked about her future plans.
“I love theater with all my heart and would love to do it for a career,” she said. “However, I have always wanted a career that helps the planet, animals or people in some way. I’m currently planning on going into the Peace Corps and eventually work on environmental policy.”
Yet, she added, “But, if things end up working out for me in theatre, I would certainly be open to that.”
