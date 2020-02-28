Calling it an “unprecedented opportunity for today’s up-and-coming race car drivers and driving enthusiasts,” the Bondurant High Performance Driving School is offering people a chance to train in a state-of-the-art, open-wheel formula race car.
The Chandler racing school has launched an F4 open-wheel race car training program with hands-on experience in a single-seat, open-wheel car.
The only school in the nation to offer this type of equipment package powered by Honda, the Bondurant F4 School offers multiple course options to climb behind the wheel of a Ligier JS F4 race car.
The first class is currently scheduled for early March. Classes are open to anyone, including drivers who want to further their skills as a competitive driver or get a SCCA Pro License.
The official driving school of Dodge SRT also sports Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat models. The 840-horsepower Challenger SRT Demon – the industry’s first and only street-legal production drag car and most powerful muscle car ever made – also is part of Bondurant’s fleet.
“We are very excited to begin our partnership with Bondurant High Performance Driving School,” said Ligier Automotive North America CEO Max Crawford. “Since we initiated the U.S. F4 Championships in 2016, it has always been a goal of ours to have a program with a driving school.”
Crawford also noted Bondurant’s long-standing emphasis on safety and superior instructional performance helped encourage the partnership.
“It’s extremely important drivers who do have the desire to compete in the championships show up well-prepared, he said. “A school teaching the same championship curriculum in the same Ligier JS F4 race car can only be a huge benefit for drivers. Bondurant’s strong reputation and quality instruction made perfect sense for us and we welcome them on board.”
Bondurant also has a longstanding partnership with Sports Car Club of America now offering SCCA PRO licenses to graduates of the class who have met all the required performance standards.
“Never before have we had the opportunity to bring brand new state-of-the-art open-wheel race cars and equipment into our advanced programs,” said Bondurant chief instructor Mike McGovern.
SCCA F4 U.S. and F3 Americas Race Director Scott Goodyear added, “The best way to launch your racing career is to start with proper training and learn the art of driving a race car along with the rules and regulations of motor racing.
“The information a driver receives from sitting in the cockpit of a school race car sets the tone for their success in the first season of car racing. All the top drivers around the world started their career behind the wheel of a school race car to accelerate their learning curve before entering competition.”
Goodyear also expressed excitement about the fact young drivers now have an opportunity to learn the ins and outs of F4 racing right here on American soil.
Goodyear also said he is “ecstatic” there’s an F4 school on American soil.
“The Bob Bondurant School has long been the top school for up and coming drivers, and their commitment and focus on the F4 Series is going to produce race-ready drivers to enter our Championship,” he said.
Information: Bondurant.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.