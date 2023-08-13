Ahwatukee Melting Pot offers romance alert

In case you didn’t know, August is National Romance Awareness Month while Aug. 14 is Romance Awareness Day, according to the Ahwatukee Melting Pot.
One website, daysoftheyear.com, explains the month “offers a moment to reflect on your relationship.”
“With summer ending and the stress of the holidays around the corner, this month is perfect for helping you and your partner realign, while growing closer together,” it adds.
“This is a great time for couples to try adding a little spark to their relationship,” it states. “Plus, it’s been six months since Valentine’s Day, so it’s time to remember again.”
While the website advises couples they can observe the month by doing things like reading a romance novel or watching a romantic movie and even “learn about the benefits of romance,” the Melting Pot has what it thinks is a better idea.
It certainly might be a little tastier than watching “Casablanca” or reading “Pride and Prejudice,” as daysoftheyear suggests.
The Melting Pot, 3626 E. Ray Road, suggests people try its specially designed romantic fondue every Thursday – which it calls “Thursdate.”
The romantic meal is a four-course dinner, starting at $69, that includes a choice of handcrafted cheese fondue, fresh salad course, and entrées like including tender filet mignon, Atlantic salmon or savory teriyaki steak.
Topping it off is “a sparkling chocolate fondue ending.”
“Of course, the perfect date night is all about the details,” spokeswoman Jackie Rodriguez advises. “Each table is set with rose petals and candles for that extra special touch.”
And it can include “Thursdate Sweet Talk – fun and flirty conversation starters” that are part of a suite of digital conversation starters that help couples learn more about each other – or, presumably re-learn what they forgot.
Sweet Talk is accessed through a QR code once couples are seated at their table and includes anything from lighthearted questions such as, “What is your favorite item dipped in melted chocolate?” to more serious queries like, “What can I do more often to make you feel appreciated?”
To learn more and fire up those flames of romance: meltingpot.com.
