Exotic cars, concept vehicles and cars installed with the latest automotive technologies will fill the Phoenix Convention Center Thursday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Dec. 1 for the 2019 model Arizona International Auto Show.
Nearly 500 of the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and alternative fuel options from 35 different manufacturers will be shown.
Show spokeswoman DeeDee Taft said the event was designed to engage car lovers around the state and show off what new in the automotive world. With over six football fields of car exhibits, it will be hard not to find something for everyone to enjoy.
“Every car is completely unlocked and open,” Taft said. “They are ready for show-goers to climb on in and try them on for size. There’s nothing like physically sitting in your dream car.”
The 2019 domestic models on the show floor include the Chevrolet Blazer, Ford Ranger, Toyota RAV4, Nissan Altima and Nissan Kicks. Taft said popular attractions are the lowriders from area clubs and vehicles dating as far back as the 1920s.
Exotic vehicles on display at the Penske Luxury Salon will turn heads including models from Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati and Rolls-Royce.
Visitors can take a spin and get a feel for the performance and handling of more than 75 new vehicles from manufacturers like Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and Toyota with the shows free, off-road indoor test center. A professional driver will give riders a firsthand experience of all that the vehicles have to offer.
“This is so great for car lovers, regardless if you are looking to buy or simply dreaming of buying one of the autos we will be showing off,” Taft said. “While you can’t buy a car at the show, it allows those looking to make a more accurate comparison of each of the car’s specs and features.”
This year, the Arizona International Auto Show will feature a platform for car enthusiasts to learn more about the variety of fuel-saving and environmentally friendly options. This includes hydrogen fuel cell models, gas-electric hybrids and plug-in electric vehicles.
“We are currently seeing a huge boom in electric and plug-in cars,” Taft said. “Visitors can expect to see a handful of these types of automobiles in the showcase lineup.”
Family Day allows children 12 and younger to visit for free with a paying adult. Activities like the American Family Kids Test Track, where young ones are invited to test drive electric cars on a mini-test track, will be sure to amuse a younger crowd. Thrilling racing simulators and a selfie station complete with a 12-foot tall Bumblebee Transformer will also be featured at the show this year.
Courtesy of the Penske Museum, the 1984 Indianapolis 500 winning Indy car driven by the race car driver, Rick Mears will be on display.
All attendees will receive a free, one-year subscription to Motor Trend magazine with each online ticket order or box office purchase
“We’ve made this show an annual tradition in Phoenix. We hope this event draws in returning visitors as well as new guests who are full of turkey and ready to have a blast,” Taft said.
